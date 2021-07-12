Join 225-mile Journey in 2nd Annual Plateau to Percy Bike Tour

Leonardo Zorzi/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Walk Bike Nashville will hold its 2nd Annual Plateau to Percy Bike Tour or P2P from September 23 to 26, 2021. This is a 225-mile journey to the most picturesque spots roads in Tennessee.

P2P will raise funds for the Families for Safe Streets Program or FSS, which is a Walk Bike Nashville’s program that is an advocacy and support group for victims and family members struggling in traffic violence. This is a four-day full program. Participants will spend their night in three different state parks, such as Fall Creek Falls, Cumberland Mountain and Edgar Evins, equipped with double beds with linens and heating/ac at each state park cabin.

The tour will start in Dunlap, Tennessee, and finish in Percy Priest Lake, Nashville. On the first and second days of the journey, the participant will go cycling to one of the most coveted bicycle riding destinations, the Sequatchie Valley. The destination for the next journey in the third and four days is Middle Tennessee, where riders will experience exciting explorations in quaint towns, man-made lakes and local breweries. Finally, the ride will end in Percy Priest Lake, Nashville. Here there will be a ride completion celebration, together with some of the Families for Safe Streets.

The registration for the 2021 Plateau to Percy Tour is now available. They only have a limited twenty spots with a first-come, first-serve basis system, and the registration deadline is no later than July 27, 2021.

This touring bike requires a $100 deposit to Walk Bike Nashville, while the full fundraising is $1,500. However, they also provide a $1,000 scholarship rather than the full $1,500 fundraising for those who are feeling held back by the amount.

Want to join the adventure? Go visit their website at Plateau to Percy Bike Tour.

