CEO Conversations: Succession Scenarios for Innovative Nonprofits by Center for Non-profit Management

NASHVILLE, TN — Center Non-Profit Management will conduct CEO Conversations: Succession Scenarios for Innovative Non-profits, on July 14, 2021. This event allows Non-profit Executive Directors and CEOs to gain opportunities as well as learn and build broad networking sources. Here, Executives could share their best practices to amplify the non-profit community as a whole within the educational and social topics.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the struggle for non-profit organizations is real. A new major problem for them is that over a quarter of their workforce is more likely to resign, as surveys show that from twenty-five percent to forty percent of employees are considering resigning from their jobs. This problem is the background where this event will be focusing to discuss a well-developed succession plan. By doing the right succession plan, non-profit organizations will be able to create a sustainable human resources system, ensure the leadership strategies and maintain the mission of the organization to keep it on track.

Cynthia Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer at INSPIRE1, LLC Consulting Firm will present as a featured speaker, to bring a dynamic CEO Conversation. She will highlight various topic discussions such as the importance of strategic planning during uncertainty and change, examining leadership pipelines for future growth opportunities, and an overview of the succession-planning process.

CEO Conversations will run virtually through Zoom, the organizer will give a link upon registration to the participant. This agenda will last about seventy-five minutes, the Introductions Session will start at 8:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., followed by the Program and Discussion session until 9:15 a.m. Member of CNM will be free of charges, while the ticket fee for non-member is $20.

Interested to join the event? Visit CEO Conversations: Succession Scenarios for Innovative Nonprofits for more details. If you have questions, please contact kathryn@cnm.org.

