Gatluak Ter Thach named as one of the 2021 Salute to Excellence's CEO of the year nominees

Nitish Meena/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Gatluak Ter Thach, president and CEO of Nashville International Center for Empowerment, is nominated for the 2021 Salute to Excellence awards in the CEO of the year category.

Gatluak Ter Thach is nominated in the category alongside two other nominees, including Tallu Schuyler Quinn from The Nashville Food Project and Rikki Harris from TN Voices. The Center of Nonprofit Management (CNM) will announce the winners on October 21, 2021, in a virtual ceremony.

Thach founded Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE) in 2005 to facilitate refugees and immigrants with skills and self‐sufficiency in the area. Thach was a refugee from Sudan and understood how challenging the resettlement process for the refugees can be. He received the honor of a White House Champion of Change for World Refugees in 2015 for his contribution.

Thach also serves on several leadership boards, including Advisory Council of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Alliance for South Sudanese in Diaspora, the Sudanese Human Rights Organization, Nashville Area Habitat for Humanity, South Sudan Relief Rehabilitation Agency – USA, Sudanese Presbyterian Church and the Nashville Mayor’s New American Advisory Council.

NICE offers support in five programs, including education, employment, health, immigration and resettlement. NICE has served seventy-two different nations currently living in the area, mainly of Asian, African and Middle Eastern descent. The organization aims to eliminate the root causes of poverty within greater Nashville’s refugee and immigrant community.

Resettlement is one of the programs offered by NICE to ensure refugee's transition in America. The resettlement process is including welcoming the refugees since arrival, finding and furnishing a new home, enrolling in all eligible social services, registering children for school and scheduling initial medical screenings.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.