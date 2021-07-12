The Quest Center influences the lives of children living in rural and lower-income communities with music

cjsmaier/pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN — The Quest Center is a nonprofit youth development center and music education located in a largely rural and lower-income community. The Quest Center aims to empower students through music.

The Quest Center serves students living in rural and lower-income communities. The center accepts all students, including individuals with special needs, lack of financial resources, abilities or other factors. The center expects the student to give back by supporting events and fundraisers with their musical performances.

The Quest Center serves over a thousans children annually, including over three hundred enrolled in weekly music classes. The Quest Center focuses on six areas, which are community support activities, enriching lives through music, extended education activities, summer and winter music camps, group music classes and the youth leadership pathway program.

The center educates students with music theory and provides the students with free use of instruments, both in-class and at home. It also exposes the students to the diversity of careers in music, including business, creative, business, operational and technical.

The center helps the students to develop creative thinking, positive self-esteem, skills self-confidence and social skills. It will lead the students to realize their potential and prepare them for the job market. The center also provides opportunities for the students to learn with industry professionals, providing them with information and a network of relevant relationships.

The youth leadership pathway program is a program designed for high-school and college students who want to pursue a career in music education through Teaching Assistant Program. This program will allow the students to progress to paid teaching assistants and junior instructors in a live classroom environment.

