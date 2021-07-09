Nashville, TN

BNA's new Concourse D receives two awards

Kelleigh Michanichou

Skyler Smith/Unsplash

NASHVILLE — Nashville International Airport®’s state-of-the-art Concourse D has earned airport industry acclaim for excellence, just less than a year after opening. The Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives, or SEC-AAAE, just announced Concourse D of BNA as the recipient of its 2021 Commercial Airport Architectural Project of the Year Award.

BNA accepted the award during the conference held in Savannah, Georgia. SEC-AAAE is the largest chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives and represents airport management professionals in 12 Southeastern states, including Tennessee, in addition to the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

“We are honored to receive this award from SEC-AAAE and are immensely proud of the Concourse D project,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA’s president and CEO. The award represented two years of hard work resulted in a modern concourse for travelers. It also marks the $55 million in contracts for small, minority, and women-owned business enterprises, 72 percent local workforce, and commitment to bringing sustainability.

Concourse D is part of a major component of BNA® Vision, bringing a dynamic expansion and renovation plan for Nashville International Airport. The facility opened just last year in June 2020 with 115,000 square feet of space, six domestic aircraft gates, compelling art displays, and varieties of customer conveniences. At the same time, they were building a 200-square-foot terminal expansion, adding new ticketing and baggage claim space.

The award from SEC-AAAE came just after Concourse D received another recognition from LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council for green design and construction. Concourse D also become one of the only nine newly constructed airport facilities to attain recognition under USGBC’s rigorous LEED v4 standards.

The Concourse featured two public art installations, art cases, Wi-FI, restrooms, mother’s room, indoor service animal relief area, airfield views, dynamic electrochromic technology, and new terrazzo flooring.

Concourse D was built by Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and designed by Fentress Architects. Other key partners included Corgan (master architect for BNA® Vision), I. C. Thomasson Associates Inc. (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineer), Smith Seckman Reid Inc. (commissioning agent), and S&ME (civil engineer/landscape designer).

