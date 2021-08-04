This Coffee Shop Has A Confusing Name, But Some Great Drinks

Sign outside the Northern Expresso Coffee Shop Photo by Keara Lou

Every time I'd drive through Gladwin, I'd get annoyed when I'd see the sign for the Northern Expresso Coffee Shop. The English minor in me wanted to go inside and demand to know if the name was a play on words or if someone thought espresso was spelled with an X. Every day I drove by, I'd tell myself one day I'd stop in and ask about the name of the coffee shop.

Today was that day. I decided I'd come in and relax with tea and read a book. I had a fantastic lunch earlier, and something sweet at the coffee shop sounded delightful. So I walked in and gave it a shot.

A small but friendly environment

I knew the coffee shop wasn't big, but I didn't realize how tiny it was! There were a few tables set inside, and a bar sat in front of the window. Under the menus were a wooden frame labeled Pay It Forward. People wrote down buying extra drinks for anyone they felt deserved it. These people could be caregivers, teachers, or anyone from the community wanting a drink. It's one of those things I hear about in the movies, but I never see it in real life.

Pay It Forward Frame at Northern Expresso Photo by Keara Lou

The food and drink menus hung on the wall next to the door. It had your usual cafe choices of cinnamon rolls, muffins, cake pops, and cookies. They also had a breakfast and lunch menu. I made a note, so I knew to come back for lunch one day. I craved cinnamon rolls today, so I ordered it with bubble tea.

It took forever to pick between chai and bubble tea. But the reason I chose Bubble Tea was that I wanted something cold for this hot day. It had a green tea base, blueberry flavored bubbles, and white chocolate syrup for extra flavor. It wasn't a bad tea.

Bubble Tea Photo by Keara Lou

The cinnamon roll was the best part

I took one bite of the cinnamon roll, and I knew I was in heaven. When you look at it, they put it in a styrofoam box. I'm blaming the pandemic for that one. But when you take a bite, it's one of the best things you'll eat in a long time.

Tastiest Cinnamon Roll I've had in a while Photo by Keara Lou

But it's a treat, not an everyday snack. It's delicious, and it's delightful. But if I had it every day, I wouldn't have any teeth left! Either way, it might be a once-a-month tradition in my future!

I never found out why the name is the name

Before I left, I asked the barista if she knew why the owners called this place "Northern Expresso." She confessed she didn't know why it's spelled like that either. Part of me wonders if it's a play on words when it comes to speed. Today was not the day I found out.

Despite the name, Northern Expresso is still a nice place to have a cup of coffee. It's a cozy little shop with cheap drinks and cheap snacks. I spent less than ten dollars on my visit, and that's a huge selling point for me.

If you're looking for a nice coffee place, check out Northern Expresso. It's a cozy little place in Gladwin with great cinnamon rolls!

