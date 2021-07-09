Tickets For The Gladwin County Garden Tour Are On Sale Now!

Flyer of the Gladwin County Garden Tour hanging outside of Beaverton Dairy Bar Photo by Keara Lou

Summer brings up a lot of images. Some of us think of cooking out on the grill while enjoying a day on the lake. Others think of fireworks, county fairs, and national festivals! More people are going out camping, and people who hate the sun typically sing a different tune when they find something they like to do.

For one Northern Michigan organization, it means events to raise funding! One of the ways the Trail of Two Cities organization is doing that is by hosting a garden tour in Gladwin County! This year, eight gardens across the garden invite you to come and enjoy them! Along the way, you will see many artists and vendors making the day more memorable.

Are you interested? If yes, you can buy your tickets today for only ten dollars! But you need to purchase the tickets before July 14th to keep the prices cheap. On the day of the event, the ticket prices go up to twelve dollars! All proceeds will go to the Trail of Two Cities.

What Is Trail Of Two Cities?

This organization based in Gladwin County is a year-round trail for people to enjoy. According to the Record and Clarion, 2.5 miles of the trail is finished, and one day it'll connect the cities of Beaverton and Gladwin. The trail is bike-friendly and handicap-accessible. You can also snowshoe on it in the wintertime!

Trail of Two Cities is funded by grants and events like the Gladwin County Garden Tour. Anyone can walk, bike, or run along the path. And it stays free all year! People also donate and hold fundraisers to keep up the funding for the trail completion.

Here Is Where You Can Buy Tickets For The Event

If you're interested in coming to the event, you can buy your tickets from one of these four locations.

The Beaverton Activity Center

Flower Scents

Lyle's Flowers

Riverwalk Place

If you want to find out more information about Trail of Two Cities or join any other events, you can go on their Facebook page! The Gladwin County Garden Tour is an excellent way for people to come out and support their community! Let's keep working to connect the two cities!

Do you want to read more stories about what's happening around Northern Michigan? Follow me for more stories like this one! See you soon! ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.