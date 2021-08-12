Top Three Places to Get a Sweet Summer Treat in Salisbury, MD

Summer is the perfect season to indulge in a delicious dessert. If you're craving something sweet in Salisbury, you'll be able to get your fill of cakes, coffees, and ice cream when you visit these three local businesses.

Sugar Rush by Theresa

Cupcakes, macarons, and cake pops come in a variety of unique flavors at Sugar Rush. Everyone in town knows that Theresa has a true knack for baking. Exciting flavors like "mimosa" and "fruit loops" are on her big chalkboard menu alongside classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla. No matter which flavor you choose, you are certain to enjoy every bite. The lemon macarons offer a light, refreshing flavor that's perfect for a hot summer day.

Island Creamery

Island Creamery is an Eastern Shore favorite among tourists and locals. This renowned ice cream parlor has three more locations in Berlin, Chincoteague, and Fenwick. You'll find the Salisbury store on Dogwood Drive sitting directly across from the college. Since 1975, Island Creamery has been serving up the best ice cream on Delmarva with flavors like Pony Tracks, Marsh Mud, and Snickers Cheesecake. All flavors are made with milk from local cows and other local ingredients.

Rise Up Coffee

If you need a morning jolt before heading to the beach, Rise Up offers ice-cold, caffeinated drinks that will cool you down and wake you up. With locations in Salisbury and West Ocean City, you'll be able to get your fix no matter where you're staying. The Nitro Cold Brew, Jamaican Iced Tea, and Frozen Chai are sure to perk you up.

