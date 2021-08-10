The Best Bars in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset County

From Ocean City to Princess Anne, the lower part of Maryland's Eastern Shore is home to some of the best bars on Delmarva. Whether your ideal night out is cheap drinks at a local dive or specialty cocktails at an upscale venue, the three lower counties have it all.

Oaked 110 in Snow Hill

Voted the Best Bourbon Bar in Worcester County for 2021, Oaked 110 replaced the Blue Dog Cafe and quickly became Snow Hill's most exciting venue for drinks and live entertainment. Local craft beer, specialty cocktails, and margarita flights are on the menu along with classic mixed drinks and domestic brews. Fresh salads, seafood dishes, and dressed-up burgers are available for lunch and dinner.

Timeless Tavern in Stockton

Want to drink for cheap, meet the locals, and play a couple games of pool? This dive bar looks unassuming from the outside, but it's a lively spot where you can play your favorite songs on the jukebox and get your fill of beer without breaking the bank. Liquor is not sold here.

Buck's Store in Princess Anne

Like Timeless, Buck's Store is a small dive tucked away on a backroad. While they don't sell liquor, they do offer an impressive selection of beer, hard seltzers, and alcoholic teas. While you're there, you can order up some bar food from the kitchen, play pool with the locals, and enjoy the music coming from the jukebox or the karaoke singers, depending on the day.

Pit & Pub in Rumbley

Formerly Hideaway Grill, Pit & Pub offers outdoor seating in the sand, a full-service bar, small plates, and barbecue dishes. Enjoy an orange crush while looking out over the Goose Creek Marina. Pit & Pub is small, but it's a nice change of scenery if you want to enjoy waterside drinks without going to Ocean City.

Market Street Inn in Salisbury

Whether you want to grab afternoon drinks on the outdoor deck or enjoy a delicious dinner, you'll love the food, drinks, and atmosphere at this college bar. Market Street offers just about any drink you could want, but if you are going there for the first time, be sure to order a Hinkle shot! Enough said.

Roadie Joe's in Salisbury

Roadie's is a staple of Salisbury's nightlife. Located on Main Street, this college bar offers local craft beer, house cocktails, outdoor seating, and trivia nights. Everything on the menu is mouth-watering, but the Mac n Cheese, Famous Rice Bowls, and tacos will fill your stomach and warm your heart after a long work week.

Marina Deck in Ocean City

While Ocean City traffic can be a bit of a nightmare during the summer, Marina Deck is a great place to start off a night out. It's usually not too crowded, and the bartenders are chill. Once you're done pregaming, head next door to M.R. Ducks or catch an Uber to Cork Bar.

