Semi-finalists announced for Acappella & Unplugged, with Top Three going to finals

Eight semi-finalists have been selected for Acappella & Unplugged 2021 vocal competition. Videos of each performer are on The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Facebook page, and you have the opportunity to decide who moves on to the final round, by voting online for your favorite acts.

The eight semi-finalists are:

Bailey Appleby

Barry Price

Alexia Christian

James Cover

Rebekah Foster

Natalie Geesaman

Beth Holland

Joe Shaffer

To choose the finalists, open mic events were held at various locations in Chambersburg and Waynesboro in May and June, where performers exhibited their diverse music styles and talent onstage. Performers of all ages are invited to audition.

Performers are required to sing a-cappella and unplugged, meaning they must be able to carry their instruments onstage and not require electricity to perform. Acoustic performances included vocals, guitar, harmonica, and even an upright bass.

Music styles varied — some performed as traditional singer-songwriters, while others channeled blues and classic rock. Judges selected top acts from the Round One performers to move on to the semi-finals.

The top three acts to receive the most “likes” on the official Facebook page will move on to the finals, to be held at the 11/30 Visitors Center on the Square in Downtown Chambersburg, Pa., on July 17, 2021, at 6:30 pm.

The winner receives a $500 prize and will perform at the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth Reenactment.

To watch the semi-finalist videos and vote for your favorite performers, visit the 11/30 Facebook playlist here and click the "like" button for your choices.

Acappella & Unplugged began in 2015 as part of ChambersFest, a week-long celebration in Chambersburg, pa. This year's festivities are from July 10th to 17th and include Restaurant Week, Old Market Day, Burning of Chambersburg, Acapella & Unplugged, Scoop-a-Palooza Ice Cream Trail, North Square Farmers Market, Tim & Susan Cook Race and more.

