Semi-finalists announced for Acappella & Unplugged, with Top Three going to finals

Kate Rader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUzmO_0aubjtQ200
Eight performers advanced to the semi-final round of Acappella & Acoustic 2021.Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Facebook page

Eight semi-finalists have been selected for Acappella & Unplugged 2021 vocal competition. Videos of each performer are on The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Facebook page, and you have the opportunity to decide who moves on to the final round, by voting online for your favorite acts.

The eight semi-finalists are:

Bailey Appleby

Barry Price

Alexia Christian

James Cover

Rebekah Foster

Natalie Geesaman

Beth Holland

Joe Shaffer

To choose the finalists, open mic events were held at various locations in Chambersburg and Waynesboro in May and June, where performers exhibited their diverse music styles and talent onstage. Performers of all ages are invited to audition.

Performers are required to sing a-cappella and unplugged, meaning they must be able to carry their instruments onstage and not require electricity to perform. Acoustic performances included vocals, guitar, harmonica, and even an upright bass.

Music styles varied — some performed as traditional singer-songwriters, while others channeled blues and classic rock. Judges selected top acts from the Round One performers to move on to the semi-finals.

The top three acts to receive the most “likes” on the official Facebook page will move on to the finals, to be held at the 11/30 Visitors Center on the Square in Downtown Chambersburg, Pa., on July 17, 2021, at 6:30 pm.

The winner receives a $500 prize and will perform at the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth Reenactment.

To watch the semi-finalist videos and vote for your favorite performers, visit the 11/30 Facebook playlist here and click the "like" button for your choices.

Acappella & Unplugged began in 2015 as part of ChambersFest, a week-long celebration in Chambersburg, pa. This year's festivities are from July 10th to 17th and include Restaurant Week, Old Market Day, Burning of Chambersburg, Acapella & Unplugged, Scoop-a-Palooza Ice Cream Trail, North Square Farmers Market, Tim & Susan Cook Race and more.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a6262b809ae0e28f56a107b2e4dd9afd.blob

Writer, editor, and founder of Hagerstown magazine. Graphic designer with a passion for editorial design and photography. I've been telling the exceptional stories of everyday people for more than 20 years, with a focus on the MD, PA, WV tri-state area. Join me as publisher of the collaborative www.outpost-five.com for even more creative words and images.

Hagerstown, MD
73 followers
Loading

More from Kate Rader

Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown Freedom Fest to celebrate unity through music, food, and fun

Celebrate unity at the Freedom Festival in Hagerstown on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm.Hub City Freedom Festival. When Kalim “Kai” Johnson moved to Hagerstown, Md. in 2019, he knew wanted to bring with him some of the “Brotherly Love” his hometown of Philadelphia is so famous for. Covid caused a short delay, but couldn’t derail his passion for bringing the community together with the first annual Freedom Fest.Read full story
Washington County, MD

Scoop up some delicious fun this summer with a cool area Ice Cream Trail

The first stop on the Ice Cream Trail map, The Big Dipper serves up Hershey's and soft-serve ice cream, lollipops, snow cones and more.Washington County, Md. Area residents know how to beat the summer heat! All it takes is a scoop (or two) of a creamy frozen treat with a few colorful toppings to bring on the cool!Read full story
Chambersburg, PA

Scoop up some delicious fun this summer During Scoop-a-Palooza

Warners Soda Shoppe, a stop on the Franklin County, Pa., Ice Cream Trail.Arianna Taylor, Warners Soda Shoppe. Pennsylvania residents know how to beat the summer heat! All it takes is a scoop (or two) of a creamy frozen treat with a few colorful toppings to bring on the cool!Read full story
Greencastle, PA

Live music, food, and crafts fill the streets during family-friendly Greencastle Sidewalk Days, July 9 & 10, 2021

Over 100 merchants, food, and craft vendors will line the Square and surrounding area at this year’s much-anticipated 54th Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days, Friday, July 9, 10:00 am–8:00 pm, and Saturday, July 10, 9:00 a –4:00 pm. Vendors and activities will line Baltimore St. and Carlisle St., and the Square in Downtown Greencastle, Pa. Many local businesses will be showcasing their offerings as well. Admission is free.Read full story
Ijamsville, MD

Grab a bite, a beverage, and boogie down at the farm during Barnyard, Band & Booze on Friday, July 2.

Family-friendly, Barnyard, Band & Booze runs the first Friday through November.Green Meadows Petting Farm. Bring family and friends, and get your barnyard boogie on! Green Meadows Petting Farm in Ijamsville, Md., is hosting their second monthly First Friday Barnyard Band & Booze event this Friday, July 2, 2021.Read full story
Washington County, MD

2021 July Fourth celebrations abound in Washington County, Md. and the Tri-State despite Covid restrictions

July Fourth celebrations pivot amongst Covid concerns, looking a little different in the Tri-State for 2021.Photo by Unsplash.com. Due to Covid-19, many of this year’s Independence Day celebrations look a little different. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday and some fantastic fireworks displays all over the Tri-State. Here’s a list of upcoming July 4th celebrations for the area, including Hagerstown / Washington County, Md., Martinsburg, WVa., and Southern Pa. Please note that locations and activities may be different from past years. Be sure to observe local protocols and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! All events are subject to change or cancellation due to Covid restrictions.Read full story
Frederick County, MD

A Celebration of Art for Every Aesthetic

The beloved Frederick Festival of the Arts returns to the Carroll Creek in Frederick, Md. More than 125 artisans, craftspeople, and specialty food and wine vendors once again grace the beautiful Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick, Md., for a weekend of inspiration, interaction, and—of course—shopping!Read full story
6 comments
Frederick County, MD

2021 July 4th Celebrations for Frederick County, Md.

July Fourth Fireworks celebrations in Frederick County, Md.Photo by Weston MacKinnon on Unsplash. Due to Covid-19, many of this year’s Independence Day celebrations look a little different. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday and some fantastic fireworks displays all over the Tri-state area. Here’s a list of upcoming July 4th celebrations for Frederick County, Md. Please note that locations and activities may be different from past years. Be sure to observe local protocols and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! All events are subject to change or cancellation due to Covid restrictions.Read full story
1 comments
Hagerstown, MD

Two days of music, dance, and history planned for Hagerstown’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

The Juneteenth flag.Nafsadh, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 19th, 1865—two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation—Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Tx. with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.Read full story
Washington County, MD

Hot Music, Cold Drinks at two Tri-State Area Festivals in June

Live music and a cold drink with friends were just a few of the summertime traditions we missed in 2020. Mix in some great local food and vendors—and you’ll find yourself catching up on good vibes at the Washington County Ag Center. Here are two festivals back with a bang this summer.Read full story
Hagerstown, MD

Baroque masterworks exhibition brings the powerful influence of Bernini from Rome to Western Maryland

Large museum closings due to Covid and the generosity of community sponsors enable a rare display of Baroque masterworks to travel from Italy to a small museum in Hagerstown. “A rare man and sublime talent, he was born for the glory of Rome with the Divine Disposition to bring light to that century.” —Domenico Bernini, Life of the Cavalier Gio. Lorenzo Bernini, 1713.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy