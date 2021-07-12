Mesa, AZ

Everything You Need to Know About Vertuccio Farms & True Garden Urban Farm in Mesa

Kate Feathers

If you're looking to find some good entertainment in Mesa, visiting a beautiful farm might be the way to go. You get to have a fun day under the open sky and get together with your friends (while socially distancing and being reasonable - Covid-19 hasn't properly left us yet).

If you live in Mesa, Arizona, or even if you're just passing by, why not try visiting a farm? It can certainly make for a fun trip. Here are two farms that are might be worth checkng out in Mesa - Vertuccio Farms and True Garden Urban Farm.

Vertuccio Farms

Firstly, visiting Vertuccio Farms in Mesa is a great idea if you're interested in going to a farmers market or even a festival.

The history of Vertuccio Farms in Mesa dates back to Joe and Maria Vertuccio who immigrated from Italy to the USA. The rest of the story is told on the official website of Vertuccio Farms:

"They started by planting a vineyard and grew watermelons and citrus. To diversify their farm, they added road side stands, a “you pick” operation and grew other various crops. They eventually added a farmers market, and started doing agri-tainment. Over time, their son began getting more involved in the farm business. Now the farm is run by Cono and his wife, Angela, and their two little helpers, Joseph and Anthony."

One of the events that this farm in Mesa organizes is the Fall Festival, which can make for an excellent trip with your family and friends. After the horrible heat that the residents of Mesa always have to go through in the summer, the cooler days of fall are very inviting - and therefore it makes sense why Vertuccio Farms have decided to organize a festival in October.

If you'd like to be a part of the Fall Festival, you can purchase tickets for 12 dollars per person. Children under 2 years can enter for free.

When you do go, you get to explore all sorts of fun activities, such as mini-golf, walking through a corn maze, or pumpkin bowling. You can also visit the animal area.

Vertuccio Farms can be found at 4011 S Power Rd in Mesa, Arizona.

True Garden Urban Farm

Another farm in Mesa that might be fun learning more about is the True Garden Urban Farm. This farm is very different from Vertuccio Farms - it's actually described as "the premier vertical aeroponic food farm in the Southwest U.S." The premise of the farm is to use solar power in order to reduce water consumption while producing local food during all seasons of the year. This sounds like a great idea, especially in Mesa which is located in the hot desert.

To quote the website of True Garden Urban Farm:

"True Garden is the first high-tech greenhouse in the U.S. capable of producing most cool season food crops year-round even in the scorching desert, where temperatures reach 120 degrees during the day and 90 degrees at night during peak months. The greenhouse uses very little energy in the winter months by operating in a naturally vented mode. During the hotter summer months, the greenhouse utilizes a combination of smart and efficient technologies to affordably keep the greenhouse at optimal temperatures, both during the day and night."

The farm organizes events as well. Some of the upcoming events include for example Tower Garden Advance Class where you learn about gardening techniques, or Basic Tower Garden Class which focuses on the essentials of growing produce.

It definitely sounds interesting! True Garden Urban Farm can be found at 5949 E University Dr in Mesa. Why not give it a try?

