Here Are Three Football Players That Were Born in Mesa, Arizona

An exciting football/soccer event took place in Europe yesterday, on 11th July 2021 - it was the final match of Euro 2020 where Italy ended up beating England in penalties. Everyone was getting more and more excited throughout the day, and after Italy won, you could hear cars honking and people celebrating until the early hours of the morning.

Although this all happened far away from Mesa, Arizona, it still might have been an exciting event for many American football/soccer fans. If you're a football fan from Mesa, you might be interested in finding out about the professional football players who were actually born in Mesa and went on to have football careers.

Football is considered to be an amazing sport by many - and here are three men from Mesa who have made football into their careers.

(In this post, we're going to discuss what is considered to be football in the USA, not soccer.)

Danny White

Danny White (or Wilford Daniel White) was born in 1952 in Mesa. He attended and graduated the Westwood High School right in Mesa, Apparently, he was seen as someone who would excel in basketball much more than football, however, White ended up engaging in football a lot after a head football coach at Arizona State University helped sign Danny White to a scholarship.

Danny White actually ended up having an amazing football career. He played as quarterback and punter and he set some great records - for example seven NCAA passing records. He also won Fiesta Bowl (a football bowl game that's played by college students in Phoenix) three times.

What's more, Danny White's name ended up having a place in multiple Halls of Fame. The State of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, the Arizona State University Athletics Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame - you name it. He got there.

Danny White is known for playing for the Dallas Cowboys and being a football coach at the Arena Football League. He has four children.

Max Hall

Another football player from Mesa is Max Hall. He was born in 1985 in Mesa, which makes him significantly younger than Danny White. Max Hall was a quarterback for the Mountain View High School Toros in Mesa, and the team reached the Arizona state championship. In his senior year, he was already called the All-Arizona quarterback by The Arizona Republic, which is pretty impressive.

Max Hall is known for being the National Football League as well as the Canadian Football League quarterback. At college, he played for BYU, but afterwards, he also played for the Arizona Cardinals. And another team he played for was the Canadian team Winnipeg Blue Bombers!

Todd Heap

Last but not least, Todd Heap was born in Mesa in 1980, so he's only 5 years older than Max Hall. His main football position isn't a quarterback, either - that's one of the ways in which he differs from Max Hall and Danny White. Heap's position is tight end.

Todd Heap graduated from the Mountain View High School in Mesa. He wasn't skilled only in football - he apparently played basketball and baseball as well.

Heap played twelve times in the National Football League as a tight end. He played for example for the Baltimore Ravens or Arizona Cardinals. He retired from football in 2013 and he made it into the Ring of Honour of Baltimore Ravens.

Final Thoughts

It's always interesting to see what successful people come from the place we are born in. In this case, you can see that various football players were born in Mesa, Arizona - and many of them did quite well in their football careers.

If you're an aspiring football player from Mesa, why not let this inspire you?

