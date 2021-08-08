Red Flags You Shouldn't Have Ignored In The Relationship

Financial Red Flag DAPA photo image Karmplex Intuition via Canva Pro

In the beginning it was all gravy. He was the dude with the fresh gear, fast car, and mad money. She was the chick with the hour glass figure, cute face and big butt. Now, eight months, umpteenth arguments, 2 new baby mamas and ole' boyfriend from high school later, your wondering, 'What did I see in this fool anyway? And why the heck am I still dealing?'

Many a times, we are given hints and warning of a karmic or toxic relationship, but of course, we tend to ignore them. Below are 5 Top Ignored Dating Red Flags that leave you regretting your decision to stay in a relationship.

1) Your Goals and Views On Relationships Don't Match

2) They Keep You Away From Friends and Family

3) They Are Loaded with Excuses

4) They Keep Bringing Up Their Ex-

5) You Always Pay For Everything

#6 Bonus- It's All About The Sex

If any of these sounds like YOUR relationship, it maybe time to do some re-evaluation. It's time to have that talk and if it can't workout, it's time to exit left. Learn to love yourself more than the relationship, this will help you to recognize & address Relationship Dating Red Flags.

To learn more about Relationship Red Flags this month or if you have a red flag story connect with me on social media or send me your story @karmplexity or via email mrskarmareese@gmail.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.