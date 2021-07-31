Lady Moo Moo is Bed-Stuy's hidden ice cream gem

BROOKLYN - On a somewhat tucked away corner in Bed-Stuy, several blocks from the J station on Broadway & Chauncey St, lies a hidden gem: Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream.

A cup of Lady Moo Moo ice cream in front of a cow mural on a garage door Karis Rogerson

Lady Moo Moo , owned and run by Steven Lipschutz, has served ice cream from a window on weekends from April-November for the past six seasons. In addition to that, the company makes ice cream and sorbets and sells it wholesale to various restaurants around the city.

The wholesale business was founded around 22 years ago by Benoit Gerin, who passed the window production on to Lipschutz several years ago when Lipschutz realized he wanted to make their ice cream more accessible to those who didn’t want a fancy dinner first.

“He had built [the] storefront where Lady Moo Moo is, but never did anything with it,” Lipschutz says of Gerin, with whom he began working several years ago after finishing up a career at a food truck. “Fast forward six years, almost seven years later we’re here — voted best ice cream in Brooklyn a few years in a row,” Lipschutz said.

The storefront is the epitome of a charming business you might expect to find in small-town America: there’s a sign on the corner of Chauncey St & Howard Ave indicating where to find the ice cream; the menu board is filled with “moo” puns; there’s even a cow painting on the garage door, the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photoshoot.

The sign on the corner of Howard Ave & Chauncey St Karis Rogerson

It’s manned by a friendly crew who have always offered smiles and pleasant conversation while scooping the ice cream, and gives off strong vibes of being a friendly neighborhood watering hole.

In fact, Lipschutz shared that, “I realized very quickly that we needed our community to survive. As you can imagine where we’re located there’s not a lot of natural foot traffic so we rely on our neighbors and our direct community that we live in.”

In order to give back to the community, Lady Moo Moo participates in fundraising efforts, as well as career days at local elementary schools and they even donate “thousands of scoops” every year to various organizations.

“It’s always nice to give back to the community,” Lipschutz said, pointing out that some children who regularly visit now, aged six or seven, were just babies when their parents first started taking them to the shop.

On top of the fundraisers and raffles, Lady Moo Moo partners with the Girl Scouts, making for a perfectly sweet partnership: the Girl Scouts sell their cookies in front of the storefront and sometimes, their bestselling cookies like Thin Mints even get turned into ice cream flavors later on.

When it came to lockdowns caused by Covid-19, Lady Moo Moo was unable to sell ice cream either at the window or via restaurants, which were closed. But Lipschutz still recognized the importance to the community of doing business.

“[We] understand the healing power of ice cream and what it’s like...when you’re stuck at home quarantining and you have a freezer full of ice cream, it’s a lot easier,” he said.

The shop pivoted to Instagram and online ordering, allowing customers to swing by and pick up tubs of ice cream to take home. Some customers, he recalled, would clear out their whole freezers to stock them with giant Lady Moo Moo ice cream tubs.

The menu board, covered in "moo" puns and cute ice cream illustrations Karis Rogerson

“Delicious ice cream is a plus but having the community and creating one is also a major plus,” Lipschutz said of the best part of running Lady Moo Moo. “Growing up in my house at home the 11th commandment was ‘thou shalt eat ice cream every night’,” he added, “so I’m trying my best to uphold that.”

Lady Moo Moo is located at 365 Chauncey St in Brooklyn and serves ice cream from 12-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April-November. It may be a trek for some city residents, but it’s one that’s becoming well worth the effort.

