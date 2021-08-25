Alameda, CA

How You Can Still Grow Veggies With Help From Alameda’s Seed Libraries

Karin K Jensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QirLT_0bbuGg7H00
Seed Library in the Alameda Free Library, Main BranchKarin Jensen

You might think August is too late to start growing your own food, but surprise! It’s not. Thanks to Alameda’s mild climate, we can grow food year-round. And with help from local seed libraries, you can not only experience the joy and miracle of watching edible plants and herbs sprout from tiny seeds, but you can also save money and begin developing food independence.

Where Can You Get Free Seeds?

There are currently four locations in Alameda where you can pick up free seeds:

  1. Alameda Main Library
  2. Alameda Backyard Growers (ABG) little seed libraries at:
  • 2829 San Jose Avenue (East End)
  • 305 Santa Clara Avenue (West End)
  • 16 Cove Road (Bay Farm)

The Alameda Main Library has the most extensive collection of seeds in one location and includes vegetable seeds and a small selection of herbs. The Library requests that you save seeds at harvest time and return some to keep the inventory stocked. Information on how to do this can be found in a binder on the top of the seed cabinet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vzcl3_0bbuGg7H00
Boxes of seed packets in the seed libraryKarin Jensen

ABG little seed libraries each have six kinds of seeds from which you can choose. ABG says that families and individuals may choose up to six packs of seeds per month and are encouraged only to take what they will grow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GMD8_0bbuGg7H00
Alameda Backyard Growers little seed library at 2829 Santa Clara StreetKarin Jensen

How Do You Know What to Grow?

The best place to start is the Alameda Main Library. The Library’s Green Thumbs, Green Minds program maintains binders of information that include:

  • A Planting Calendar that tells you what you can grow at different times of the year, either from plant starts or seeds.
  • A Plant Index that tells you the common and scientific names of different vegetables and herbs and how relatively easy or difficult they are to grow.
  • Information on how to save seeds from different vegetables and herbs at harvest time, so you can not only develop a personal library of seeds that work well in your garden but return some to the Library to help more community members experience the pleasure of growing their food.

The Planting Calendar for August reveals that good plants to grow from seed include beets, carrots, collard, lettuce, mustard, parsnips, peas, potato tubers, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard, and turnips. Looking ahead to September reveals an even greater number of vegetables that can be grown from seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l67Mv_0bbuGg7H00
Excerpt of the Planting Calendar at the Alameda Main LibraryKarin Jensen

The beauty of borrowing seeds from the Library is that you can take only the number of seeds you will use. For instance, if you want to grow a couple of basil plants in pots in the spring, you needn’t buy an entire packet of seeds and risk wasting most of them. On top of the seed cabinet are little brown envelopes you can use to take just what you need. (And if you do have an excess of newly purchased seeds, consider donating them to the Library so that others can enjoy them.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9iVY_0bbuGg7H00
Karin Jensen

How Do You Grow Vegetables From Seeds?

If you’re new to growing vegetables from seeds, Alameda Backyard Growers has got you covered with lots of information for the newbie on their website, such as this video. Note that root vegetables such as radishes, carrots, and potatoes should be planted directly into the ground.

In general, you’ll want a location that gets at least 8 hours of sun per day with soil that’s loose and includes organic matter mixed in. Organic matter can come from homemade compost or purchased planting mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzaiW_0bbuGg7H00
Radish grown from seed from the seed libraryKarin Jensen

Why Grow Food and Herbs from Seeds?

The Green Thumbs, Green Minds program says that seeds are “lent to you at no financial cost, and they are priceless…growing plants from seeds is a gift. When you participate in the seed library, you create a culture of sharing and abundance.”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7240d53b91231b6b14d5fa343bde6b5b.blob

Stories of or near Alameda, the Asian American community, worthy causes, and fun places and events to explore. I especially enjoy the arts, books, family-friendly outings, costumes, nature, and fantasy. Feel free to DM me through Instagram (@karinkjensen) or Twitter (@KarinKJensen1) with your event info to be considered for a story.

Alameda, CA
245 followers
Loading

More from Karin K Jensen

Alameda, CA

East Bay Regional Parks Is Improving Crown Beach with 3.89 New Acres of Park Land

The East Bay Regional Park District is adding 3.89 acres of new parkland at Crown Memorial State Beach and street improvements along McKay Avenue in the City of Alameda. EBRPD invites the public to submit feedback about the design concepts in its Master Plan through an online survey by August 31st.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda’s Astra Inc. Is Excited to Provide Affordable Access to Space

Astra rocket launch from Kodiak, Alaska, December 2020Astra/John Kraus. On August 27th, the sixteen-day launch window opens for Astra Inc. of Alameda, California, for its U.S. Space Force test rocket. If successful, Astra has a dozen more of these rockets ready to roll off its production line and has plans to launch rockets three more times this year. The test rocket will launch from Astra’s spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska.Read full story
Alameda, CA

The City of Alameda Engages Stakeholders on Draft Plan to Help the Homeless

On August 26, the City of Alameda will present its draft of a five-year plan to address homelessness at the Social Services Human Relations Board (SSHRB) meeting. The plan is titled “The Road Home: A Five Year Strategic Plan to Prevent and Respond to Homelessness in Alameda.”Read full story
Oakland, CA

How You Can Meet the Brilliant Figures of the Famous Harlem Renaissance

Calling all jazz lovers, costume lovers, and history buffs! On August 21st, Legacy of Black Genius, an Oakland-based consortium of small businesses, hosts the Underground Renaissance, a 1920s/30s Harlem Renaissance-themed supper club event with live music.Read full story
Alameda, CA

How the "Plein Air Paint Out" Offers a Unique Chance to Enjoy Alameda Art

"Welcome to Alameda" by Randell StaussKarin Jensen. On Saturday, August 7th, Alameda’s Frank Bette Center for the Arts hosts its annual Plein Air Paint Out (PAPO) Exhibit and Sale at South Shore Shopping Center.Read full story
Alameda, CA

The City of Alameda Celebrates the Official Naming of Chochenyo Park

On Thursday evening, July 29th, the City of Alameda invited the community to celebrate the naming of Chochenyo Park with a picnic, speakers, food, music, and art. Earlier this year, Alameda's City Council voted to rename the former Jackson Park to Chochenyo Park based on the work of a thirteen-member, volunteer committee and with support from the Recreation and Parks Commission.Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda Elks Step Back in Time to Help Children’s Charity

On July 24th, the Alameda Elks’ Lodge hosted its annual Ladies Luncheon to support their charity for disabled children. This year’s theme was a Jane Austen tea party in which participants were invited to step back in time and across the world to romantic Regency England.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Step Back in Time to Old Alameda with Period Events and Entertainments Recreation Society

If you enjoy period costumes and alfresco dining, the Period Events and Entertainments Recreation Society (PEERS) invites you to pack a picnic basket, don your most fetching hat, and partake of an elegant Turn of the Century outing among the roses at Lincoln Park, Alameda.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How a Walk Through the Sutro District Offers Respite, Romance, and Beauty

If you’re seeking respite from the summer heat, the romance of ruins, invigorating sea fresh air, panoramic views, and maybe even a touch of tango, look no further than a Sunday afternoon’s stroll through the Sutro District of the Golden Gate National Recreational Area (GGNRA).Read full story
1 comments

Hiking the Donner Pass Train Tunnels, a Triumph and Tragedy of Immigrant Grit

Maybe you're seeking respite from the summer heat. Maybe you'd like to pretend you're in the Halls of Moria in the Lord of the Rings. Or maybe you want to hike through miles of graffiti art. Whatever your reason for coming, the Donner Pass Train Tunnels offer a fascinating and sometimes heartbreaking glimpse into the history of our country and of the predominantly Chinese immigrants who built the Western portion of North America's first Transcontinental Railroad.Read full story
2 comments
Alameda, CA

Four Fun Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Alameda

Alameda City HallSanfranman59, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The City of Alameda’s Independence Day parade is canceled for the second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate. Many downtown businesses, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, and bubble tea shops, will be open, although some will have limited hours. Some restaurants will offer special menus with BBQ favorites.Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Crab Cove Visitor Center Offers Secrets of the Bay and Entertaining History

On June 25th, Alameda’s Crab Cove Visitor Center and Aquarium at last returns to its regular operating hours of Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Crab Cove is considered one of the Bay Area’s premier spots for exploring mudflats and viewing shorebirds.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Will You Marrow Me? How State Reopening Will Help One Non-Profit Save More Lives

Students at a donor driveAsian American Donor Program. Alameda nonprofit Asian American Donor Program (AADP) is excited to return to a regular schedule of in-person stem cell donor registration drives. The work they do saves the lives of those without other options, those with diseases of the blood and bone marrow. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, they had to rely almost entirely on mail-in registrations.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Curious about Immersive Van Gogh? What It Is and Isn't

For months, ads for the Immersive Van Gogh show have been ubiquitous. Based on the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million viewers in Paris, the exhibition sold out its first San Francisco run, which was set to end in May and has extended its stay through September 6th.Read full story
Alameda, CA

To Herb With Love: Affordable French Elegance in Park Street Hidden Gem

To Herb With Love is easy to miss. It occupies a narrow sliver of Park Street in Alameda; its front façade is the width of the doorway. But don’t let its small size fool you. Inside is an elegant oasis of affordable homemade soaps, bath bombs, and essential oils, classic jewelry, and accessories, all artfully arranged with a touch of French style by owner Marti Collins.Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Three Scenic Walks Off the Beaten Track: Hidden Gems of Alameda

If you spend much time outdoors in Alameda, then you’re familiar with its well-loved recreational areas such as Crown Memorial Beach, Crab Cove, and Lincoln and Washington Parks. But what if you’re in the mood for something off the beaten track?Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How CHSA Works to Combat Racism and Violence Through Soft Power

It’s Asian Heritage Month, and the Chinese Historical Society of America (CHSA) in San Francisco is finally able to reopen at 50% capacity. To celebrate, CHSA is hosting a community event this Saturday, May 29th, from 8 to 10:30 pm.Read full story
Berkeley, CA

How Powerful Poet Giovanna Lomanto Tackles Identity, Grief, a Bruised Heart in New Work

Giovanna Lomanto performing her poetry at a #BlackLivesMatter/#StopAsianHate Solidarity Event at the Oakland Peace CenterGiovanna Lomanto. It’s Asian Heritage Month and Indonesian Chinese American poet and UC Berkeley senior, Giovanna Lomanto, is excited to release her second collection of poetry. A native Californian and former staff member of UC Press and the Berkeley Student Cooperative, Giovanna pens poetry by night after full days of classes and homework.Read full story
Alameda, CA

One Day Plant Sale Will Benefit the Alameda Food Bank

Want to spring into spring planting? Want to benefit a good cause? On Saturday, May 1st, you can do both. The Alameda Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting a plant sale, the Third Annual Great Alameda Plant Caper, from 8 am to 2 pm with all proceeds benefitting the Alameda Food Bank.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy