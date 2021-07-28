Alameda, CA

Alameda Elks Step Back in Time to Help Children’s Charity

Karin K Jensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDvAi_0bA2vCFW00
Karin Jensen

On July 24th, the Alameda Elks’ Lodge hosted its annual Ladies Luncheon to support their charity for disabled children. This year’s theme was a Jane Austen tea party in which participants were invited to step back in time and across the world to romantic Regency England.

The event, held at the Alameda Elks Lodge, included 192 participants and sold out in advance. Revelers appreciated the opportunity to meet in person as last year’s event was done as a box lunch with curbside pickup. Thirty-six volunteers rallied to make this extravagant event a reality.

Participants came in festive attire or costumes, enjoyed a tea luncheon catered by High Street Station Catering, raffle, silent and live auctions, and dance entertainment by members of PEERS, the Period Events and Entertainments Recreation Society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBh5e_0bA2vCFW00
PEERS dancers at the Elks Lodge Ladies LuncheonKarin Jensen

Elks as a Social and Service Organization

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks are a national fraternal organization founded in 1868 and focused on offering camaraderie and a sense of purpose through social, service, and charitable events and projects. According to the Alameda Elks website, “you’ll find individuals who possess a deep sense of patriotism, fair play, chivalry, and dedication to noble causes.”

Specifically, the Alameda Elks participate in programs that provide:

  • Veteran’s support
  • Youth scholarships
  • Charitable aid for disabled children
  • Support for scouting
  • Support for local causes and organizations ranging from Midway Shelter of Alameda to the Alameda Spelling Bee and school music programs

The Jane Austen tea fundraiser was specifically held to support the California-Hawaii Elks Association Major Projects, Inc. (CHEMPI). This program funds 32 paid therapists and preschool vision screeners to help disabled children. These CHEMPI professionals travel, sometimes great distances, to help children get the care they need.

Their services are provided at no cost to the families and children that need them throughout California and Hawaii. This year’s Ladies Luncheon raised approximately $10,000 for CHEMPI.

Liveliest Lodge in Elkdom

The Alameda Elks pride themselves on being the “Liveliest Lodge in Elkdom.” As Alameda Exalted Ruler James Myers says, “Elks pride themselves on their friendliness and eagerness to welcome new friends into our community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW0QR_0bA2vCFW00
Costumed participants at the Elks Lodge Ladies LuncheonKarin Jensen

First Lady Cathleen Myers says, "One of the joys of being an Elk is the many opportunities for creative fundraising for charity. James and I are the directors of PEERS, a non-profit historical dance and theater organization, and soon found our niche at the Alameda Elks Lodge. When we wanted to form a vintage ballroom dance group at the Lodge, we were encouraged and have been flourishing for several years now.

“Then, when it was James’ turn to organize the Lodge’s annual Charity Night/Casino event – a benefit for various local charities - we took our inspiration from the 1941 classic film “Casablanca.” We offered Roulette and Twenty-One gambling games and dancing to live 1940’s music. Guests were encouraged to wear 1940’s costumes and vintage attire and role-play to their heart’s content. It was a huge artistic and financial success.

“Most of all, being Elks gives us a chance to give back to the community, raising money for charity while having a tremendous amount of fun doing it. I’ve never belonged to a non-profit organization where people of such diverse political backgrounds can work together for charity so effectively and remain friends!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORRXn_0bA2vCFW00
Alameda Elks First Lady and Exalted Ruler, Cathleen and James MyersKarin Jensen

James Myers says they are always looking for new members. “If you want to make a difference while having the time of your life and making lifelong friends, consider becoming a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

For more information, visit their website here.

#AlamedaElks #PeriodEventsAndEntertainmentsRecreationSociety #PEERS

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7240d53b91231b6b14d5fa343bde6b5b.blob

Stories relating to Alameda, the Bay Area, and the Asian American community, especially worthy causes and fun places and events to explore.

Alameda, CA
231 followers
Loading

More from Karin K Jensen

Alameda, CA

The City of Alameda Celebrates the Official Naming of Chochenyo Park

On Thursday evening, July 29th, the City of Alameda invited the community to celebrate the naming of Chochenyo Park with a picnic, speakers, food, music, and art. Earlier this year, Alameda's City Council voted to rename the former Jackson Park to Chochenyo Park based on the work of a thirteen-member, volunteer committee and with support from the Recreation and Parks Commission.Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Step Back in Time to Old Alameda with Period Events and Entertainments Recreation Society

If you enjoy period costumes and alfresco dining, the Period Events and Entertainments Recreation Society (PEERS) invites you to pack a picnic basket, don your most fetching hat, and partake of an elegant Turn of the Century outing among the roses at Lincoln Park, Alameda.Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How a Walk Through the Sutro District Offers Respite, Romance, and Beauty

If you’re seeking respite from the summer heat, the romance of ruins, invigorating sea fresh air, panoramic views, and maybe even a touch of tango, look no further than a Sunday afternoon’s stroll through the Sutro District of the Golden Gate National Recreational Area (GGNRA).Read full story
1 comments

Hiking the Donner Pass Train Tunnels, a Triumph and Tragedy of Immigrant Grit

Maybe you're seeking respite from the summer heat. Maybe you'd like to pretend you're in the Halls of Moria in the Lord of the Rings. Or maybe you want to hike through miles of graffiti art. Whatever your reason for coming, the Donner Pass Train Tunnels offer a fascinating and sometimes heartbreaking glimpse into the history of our country and of the predominantly Chinese immigrants who built the Western portion of North America's first Transcontinental Railroad.Read full story
2 comments
Alameda, CA

Four Fun Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Alameda

Alameda City HallSanfranman59, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The City of Alameda’s Independence Day parade is canceled for the second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate. Many downtown businesses, including ice cream, frozen yogurt, and bubble tea shops, will be open, although some will have limited hours. Some restaurants will offer special menus with BBQ favorites.Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Crab Cove Visitor Center Offers Secrets of the Bay and Entertaining History

On June 25th, Alameda’s Crab Cove Visitor Center and Aquarium at last returns to its regular operating hours of Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Crab Cove is considered one of the Bay Area’s premier spots for exploring mudflats and viewing shorebirds.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Will You Marrow Me? How State Reopening Will Help One Non-Profit Save More Lives

Students at a donor driveAsian American Donor Program. Alameda nonprofit Asian American Donor Program (AADP) is excited to return to a regular schedule of in-person stem cell donor registration drives. The work they do saves the lives of those without other options, those with diseases of the blood and bone marrow. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, they had to rely almost entirely on mail-in registrations.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Curious about Immersive Van Gogh? What It Is and Isn't

For months, ads for the Immersive Van Gogh show have been ubiquitous. Based on the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million viewers in Paris, the exhibition sold out its first San Francisco run, which was set to end in May and has extended its stay through September 6th.Read full story
Alameda, CA

To Herb With Love: Affordable French Elegance in Park Street Hidden Gem

To Herb With Love is easy to miss. It occupies a narrow sliver of Park Street in Alameda; its front façade is the width of the doorway. But don’t let its small size fool you. Inside is an elegant oasis of affordable homemade soaps, bath bombs, and essential oils, classic jewelry, and accessories, all artfully arranged with a touch of French style by owner Marti Collins.Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Three Scenic Walks Off the Beaten Track: Hidden Gems of Alameda

If you spend much time outdoors in Alameda, then you’re familiar with its well-loved recreational areas such as Crown Memorial Beach, Crab Cove, and Lincoln and Washington Parks. But what if you’re in the mood for something off the beaten track?Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

How CHSA Works to Combat Racism and Violence Through Soft Power

It’s Asian Heritage Month, and the Chinese Historical Society of America (CHSA) in San Francisco is finally able to reopen at 50% capacity. To celebrate, CHSA is hosting a community event this Saturday, May 29th, from 8 to 10:30 pm.Read full story
Berkeley, CA

How Powerful Poet Giovanna Lomanto Tackles Identity, Grief, a Bruised Heart in New Work

Giovanna Lomanto performing her poetry at a #BlackLivesMatter/#StopAsianHate Solidarity Event at the Oakland Peace CenterGiovanna Lomanto. It’s Asian Heritage Month and Indonesian Chinese American poet and UC Berkeley senior, Giovanna Lomanto, is excited to release her second collection of poetry. A native Californian and former staff member of UC Press and the Berkeley Student Cooperative, Giovanna pens poetry by night after full days of classes and homework.Read full story
Alameda, CA

One Day Plant Sale Will Benefit the Alameda Food Bank

Want to spring into spring planting? Want to benefit a good cause? On Saturday, May 1st, you can do both. The Alameda Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting a plant sale, the Third Annual Great Alameda Plant Caper, from 8 am to 2 pm with all proceeds benefitting the Alameda Food Bank.Read full story

What Happened When a School Teacher Found Success As a Romance Author

I first became aware of New York author Tani Hanes through the Twitter writing community. Her profile photo depicted a kindly, bespectacled, middle-aged woman with a cat peeking over her shoulder, but the first line of her bio read, “MARRIED. Seriously married! Stop with the creepy PMs!”Read full story
Alameda, CA

Alameda Ballerinas Compete with Grace and Guts at Youth America Grand Prix

Shino Kawazu, Anna Leong, and Lilia Brack at YAGP Semi-Finals/Images courtesy of YAGP, Compilation by Sven Jensen. Over the weekend of March 26-28th, three Alameda Ballet Academy (ABA) dancers, Shino Kawazu, Anna Leong, and Lilia Brack, competed in the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Semi-Finals in San Francisco along with hundreds of other dancers from around the greater Bay Area in the hope of winning a coveted spot at the Tampa, Florida finals in May.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Youth Activists of Alameda Hold Vigil and March to Support AAPI Community

At the Vigil for Asian Lives/Photo by Karin Jensen. Youth Activists of Alameda (YAOA), an organization composed of high school students from Alameda and Encinal High Schools, held an Anti-Asian Violence March on March 24th and a Vigil for AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) Lives on March 31st.Read full story
Alameda, CA

How the City of Alameda Is Addressing Violence Threatening AAPI Community

Activists at Alameda Asian Solidarity Rally/Photo by Karin Jensen. On March 19, 2021, Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft convened a Town Hall to discuss rising violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and how the City and County are responding.Read full story
15 comments
Alameda, CA

Fine Art, Famous Authors, Bargain Books at Friends of the Alameda Free Library

Long before the pandemic, Alamedan Kathleen Kearney enjoyed attending art events hosted by Friends of the Alameda Free Library (FAL). When the library closed due to COVID, she didn’t think she’d like to attend online.Read full story
Alameda, CA

Be a Hero — How to Help the Lost and Abandoned Pets of Alameda

Photo courtesy of Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter. When quarantine began in March 2020, Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter (FAAS) suddenly had to find loving foster homes for 70 dogs, cats, and rabbits in its shelter. Marketing and Communications Manager, Carla Thornton, was concerned.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy