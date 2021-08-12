San Francisco Police and Sheriff Departments need new recruits, entry-level pay $92,560

Existing staff do 16-hour shifts 3 times a week. Quality of life crimes are not just happening in the streets but in jail, hospitals, and the ambulance service.

It's mandatory to have 8 hours off after a 16-hour shift. But what can San Francisco's finest do with those 8 short hours?

Sixty-hour workweeks and overtime used as an incentive and last year's defunding (San Francisco Proposes To Shift $120 Million From Police To Tackle Racial Disparities) it's not surprising the streets of San Francisco look and feel like the wild west.

Racial disparities are being addressed by the General Fund, but it's not clear whether funds were ever redirected from policing budgets. However, the streets didn't need pre-pandemic policing levels during most of 2020 and up until lockdown eased and lifted this year. Thus the $120 million was used elsewhere. Add to that no new recruits, natural attrition with city workers, retiring or leaving, and non-natural loss through COVID-19; city service employees are suffering.

If the people that provide medical services, protect and serve residents and businesses are exhausted they could make mistakes. Mistakes are not good for anyone.

It takes between 5 and 9 months for a new recruit to work through the academy.

"After seven years of service, a Police Officer may earn up to $139,152 per year. You will receive comprehensive training, at your full starting salary of $92,560." SFPD Careers

Complaints that the police no longer do anything other than observing could be linked to Mayor Breed's June 2020 Roadmap for New Police Reforms:

Additional reforms will focus on eliminating the need for police to be first responders for non-criminal situations and changing hiring, promotional, training, and disciplinary systems

We've seen the arrival of street ambassadors to deal with non-criminal events outside shops and to move drug dealers from street corners. Also to make sure tourists are safe. Thieves can steal anything under $950 and they won't get stopped, arrested, or taken to court. This deal is taken advantage of many times a day at many shops.

Businesses closing

Walgreen has already closed some of their worst hit stores because of thefts. Target has reduced opening hours and the 7-Eleven on Drumm St installed a metal door because their glass one was broken one time too many.

Robert M Helfend's website states: In order to convict you of shoplifting, a prosecutor will have to prove that:

1. You entered an open commercial establishment during normal business hours,

2. You intended to steal merchandise worth $950 or less.

It’s important to note that it doesn’t matter if you make it out the door with the merchandise. Instead, the prosecutor simply has to prove that you entered the shop with an intent already in place to steal something.

A customer walks in wearing black clothes, a hat, balaclava, and a large carry-all and starts taking makeup off a Walgreen's shelves. The security guard asks the dressed all-in-black person to stop. A shopper films the whole thing. It will be very difficult to identify the person.

On the other hand, these four will be very easy to identify and will no doubt be picked up if they haven't already.

Several Walgreen's stores have already closed and staff has lost their jobs. The county may be saving millions on court costs but stores are going out of business and thieves can literally help themselves.

The Governors' promise to 'crackdown on crime' won't work very well if the police force is reduced (by 100s) and the existing officers have to carry out mandatory overtime.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and Mayor London Breed acknowledged that while some crime is up, including aggravated assaults, homicides and incidents with guns, the overall numbers of violent and property crimes have fallen. Erik Ortiz

"Join the SFPD – and be part of San Francisco’s finest!"

If you want to help ease the pressure on officers crying out for help and to assist the governors in cracking down on crime you'll need to do the following:

a written psychological test and a background check

a personal interview

a physical agility test, a polygraph, medical, and a few others

if selected you go to the academy

pass the academy,

depending on the department, either jail training or field training.

The above is not a comprehensive list of activities necessary to become a sworn police officer. There are also openings for civilian jobs.

