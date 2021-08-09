San Francisco's Dusted and Blue's online hand-building workshop last weekend of August

Support your local businesses by signing up and saving the date for Zoe and Mitch's hand-building pottery classes at the end of August.

Mason Street ceramicist, Samantha Lee, is the owner of Dusted and Blue. Sam creates, teaches, and tends to a community of potters. The community business offers include pottery classes and memberships. When Sam isn't making pottery or pen drawing landscape illustrations she is out walking with her dog, Harper.

Dusted and Blue display some super photographs of their work on Instagram.

Olivia Donnini is a wheel-throwing teacher now but started off as a hand builder.

The studio with throwing wheels!

Sam and her fellow artists min.ceramic and nina.likes.pots will be showing off pots they wouldn't normally display. If you like pots too, hurry on down to 1242 Mason Street, San Francisco on Saturday, July 7 between 12 and 4PM.

Just to be clear, for anyone who may have thought they were going to be able to buy a handmade ceramic sidewalk, the ceramics will be on tables standing on the sidewalk.

The price range varies depending on the artist but think $20-$40 depending on the item and the artist.

I’d say to come and see! Depending on the size I’d say 25-40. it’s pretty similar in price to the higher tier ceramic companies since while it’s not mass produced we also don’t have to pay for admin/marketing costs.

To meet COVID-19 safety guidelines all six-week classes are socially distanced and limited to five attendees.

