$10,000 reward for safe return: Frenchie Bulldog Bruce lost in San Francisco on July 26, have you seen him?

Karen Madej

According to his owner, 6-month-old chocolate brindle Bruce went missing around 5 PM while being looked after by his Rover.com sitter. His owners were away at the time it happened but flew back home on the day he went missing to hear the heartbreaking news.

Hiegmachine wrote in the San Francisco Reddit community that the sitter took the trash out and forgot to close the door. Bruce had no collar on and the sitter didn't notice for an hour. They canvassed the whole area surrounding the sitter's location and checked security footage.

Family and friends have been posting flyers as well as posting on social media. The owners would love you to share their story far and wide in the hope someone has seen Bruce.

Instagram users requested a link which beee_lu_bruce_da_bull posted yesterday.

The speculation on Reddit ranges from did the sitter do a deal to sell Bruce or worse.

Weren't the dogs that someone shot Lady Gaga's dog sitter over Frenchies? LemonTaco

Apparently, Rover has done little to nothing to help. But the owners of Bruce believe (99%) that the sitter didn't sell him. They saw footage of the sitter searching for Bruce an hour after he walked out the door.

Several Reddit commenters sang the praises of Rover sitters, though.

What you can do to help

Any assistance in sharing the Tweets and Instas throughout San Francisco and the rest of California State will help spread the word of the missing French Bulldog. Because there is always a possibility Bruce was taken to other cities and sold.

The owners are offering twice the value of a Frenchie as a reward because of the concerns they have over other French Bulldogs stolen in the Bay area and sold in other parts of California. So anyone who has Bruce will come forward to claim double what they would have spent to unwittingly buy him.

Please share this message from Hiegmachine (Bruce's dad):

Bruce is our everything; he’s family. We are concerned for his safety and have every hope someone is keeping him safe trying to look for us. We will continue our strong efforts until he’s back home safely. We’re pleading for your help. Every effort is greatly appreciated -- continuously sharing on your social media, sharing with your neighbors, tagging the media, talking about Bruce with friends, keeping an eye out while you’re walking around, etc.
We cannot thank you enough for your help!

Comments / 2

