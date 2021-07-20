Long Island woman mailed fraudulent prize notices to elderly and vulnerable victims and took $30 million in fees

Karen Madej

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeZsa_0av5dBos00
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

A 64-year-old woman, Lorraine Chalavoutis, Greenlawn, New York, conspired with her primary partners, Shaun Sullivan and Tully Lovisa to defraud thousands of people across America. She used easy-to-obtain consumer lists to write personalized letters from a company offering big cash prizes in return for a small fee.

Chalavoutis went to great lengths to hide her and her partner's identities behind shell companies owned by a person legally on behalf of someone else or who gives the appearance of owning a property. The legally named owner might take a fee in return for hiding the identity of the effective owner.

Court documents reveal the scam operated from December 2010 to July 2016.

None of the victims received any substantial prizes. Chalavoutis, Sullivan, and Lovisa all pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and await sentencing. Several other defendants have also pleaded guilty to the same charges in separate cases.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said:

“Those who knowingly facilitate fraud schemes, including individuals who play administrative roles in setting up and maintaining the criminal operations, bear responsibility for the harm caused to victims.”

It would be easy to blame greed for sending off a modest fee when told you have won thousands, maybe millions. But Chalavoutis duped people into giving her their money by making them think they had won a cash prize and could come and collect it.

Criminals who seek to steal money from elderly and vulnerable community members may also affect the victims' independence.

I'm not elderly or vulnerable but I know how easy it is to fall for something that looks official on the surface. Especially, if it involves an iPhone 12 Pro, you know something desirable, it doesn't matter what. Thieves and scammers know how to help themselves to our money. We have to be smarter.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Unfortunately, thieves are smart and they'll make whatever their latest confidence trick is sound fair.

Next time you get an offer that smells a bit fishy, you might like to check out Common Scams and Frauds. Or if you know folks who don't use the internet suggest they call you or someone who can check it for them.

Better safe than sorry.

Thankfully The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case and trial attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York worked together to bring to justice the people who hunt for the easiest prey.

The ringleader faces up to 20 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.

The United States of America Justice Department Office of Public Affairs News press release dated, Monday, July 12, 2021.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7736473ee0571756972bf93e375c1e59.blob

In her spare time, Karen Madej is a writer and editor for several publications on various platforms. She enjoys writing about her life experiences and interests, life long learning, politics, and the environment. Her goal is to help feed as many homeless people as possible and campaign for Universal Basic Income at every opportunity, while also giving the UK government a hard time through petitions.

5194 followers
Loading

More from Karen Madej

San Francisco, CA

$10,000 reward for safe return: Frenchie Bulldog Bruce lost in San Francisco on July 26, have you seen him?

According to his owner, 6-month-old chocolate brindle Bruce went missing around 5 PM while being looked after by his Rover.com sitter. His owners were away at the time it happened but flew back home on the day he went missing to hear the heartbreaking news.Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Driving while Black in Florida, data proves police racially profiled based on their assumption about minorities

"Each one of those stops had nothing to do with breaking the law. It's like somebody pulls your pants down around your ankles. You're standing there nude, but you've got to act like there's nothing happening. The worst thing you can do in a situation like that is to become emotionally engaged, because if you do something, maybe they're going to do something else to you. It doesn't make a difference who you are. You're never beyond this, because of the color of your skin." – Michael, 41, chief executive of municipal agency.Read full story
44 comments
Yellowstone County, MT

Hunters and other predators played much bigger parts in reducing the Yellowstone elk population than the wolves

Naturalist guide Aaron Bott, who lives and works in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem tells us the grizzly bear population is 700-800, maybe even 1000 now. Wouldn't death by bear be a more likely reason the elk numbers went down so dramatically? Older elk would die off, and a lot fewer calves survived to replace them. Thus the 20,000 elk reduced to 5,000 by the late 2000s. But hold your horses. There's more.Read full story
2 comments
Yellowstone County, MT

Did Yellowstone wolves really bring down 80% of the elk population all on their own?

In a previous post, Whites Are The Original Immigrants I mentioned Yellowstone National Park and the reintroduction of wolves. In response to the story, I received the following comment:Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

New York's inclusive urban development includes outdoor dining, walkability, and third places

By Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA - Manhattan Mall, CC BY 2.0. New York restauranteurs who created pavement pods last year kept their businesses alive. Diners want the sidewalk buildouts to stay free of cars. After the first lockdown when restaurants started reopening, the city supported them by allowing parking spaces to be used for their pods instead of cars.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

What have San Francisco's Giants and Zero Waste got in common?

We see recycling receptacles every day. On the street and in the office. We know we should do it, but do we? Perhaps you work full-time or have a family and work part-time, maybe you're single and an avid recycler or you sling everything into the main trash can.Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA agrees two-year $13.2 billion budget, top 3 programs: homelessness, rent relief, and public safety

San Francisco Street FurnitureBy I, BrokenSphere, CC BY-SA 3.0. On June 1, I asked: Will the Mayor's San Francisco proposals meet the Budget Chair's expectations on corruption, inequity, and innovation? On June 30, Budget Chair Matt Haney, the Board of Directors, and Mayor London Breed agreed on a whopping $13.2 billion!Read full story

Black Farmer Fund plans to rebalance New York State's racist and unjust food system in favor of BIPOC communities

Founders Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington started an investment fund to invest in Black farmers, food business owners, and distributors, all in New York State. The two women want to correct the financial and social imbalance by providing capital to Black-owned farms, businesses, and merchants. Black Farmers Fund wants to set right the wrongs of the past.Read full story
6 comments
California State

California gets the first state-funded, no restrictions, $1000 guaranteed income for foster youth and pregnant people

Republicans and Democrats agreed on this program. They must have realized the time has come to support, no strings attached, the people in our communities who need a leg up. It’s not a handout but an act of helping someone improve their situation.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta: Tech Village events for July and Ubuntoo connects big businesses with innovative sustainability solutions

Courtesy of United Nations Communications Materials. Ubuntoo and Atlanta Tech Village, a couple of matchmaking companies, work very hard to support their clients, communities and to bring people together from all over the planet.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

People with plenty of money come to community food forests for free food, should Atlanta check ID before allowing entry?

Can you picture a place that grows 2,500 different fruit and vegetables? And even when nothing is ready to eat or you have enough to take home with you, you can enjoy walking along the trails, breathing the fresh air, or help out.Read full story
7 comments
Foster City, CA

Foster City, CA Celebrates Anniversary and Ice Cream Day with DIY vanilla ice cream making pop up event and meadow music

This is what’s happening in Foster City, California, you’ll love this website full of events for the next month. Or you can check out their month-by-month calendar here. There are food trucks, DIY vanilla ice cream making, and free food for seniors.Read full story
Illinois State

What would you choose? Illinois elderly care, stay at home or the right to die with dignity on your own terms

Illinois Department of Aging states 20,800 reports of elder abuse, neglect, self-neglect and financial exploitation were received by the Adult Protective Services between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Set in New York City, a certain hot show on Netflix shows how women can have everything they want

Billie, an educated, married mother, reminisces in her journal about her wild days with another man. The show takes us through the events of her student psychology days when she went out on the town with her best friend, Sasha.Read full story
Michigan State

A 43-year-old Michigan man sentenced to 5 years for a hate crime against a teenager at a public beach

Author's Screenshot of GoFundMe campaign poster page. "A Michigan man was sentenced for willfully causing bodily injury to a Black teenager because of the teenager's race." According to the press release from The United States of America Justice Department Office of Public Affairs News on July 8, 2021, the man, Lee J Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty on March 4.Read full story
6 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi young moms' health education needs to happen at home as well as in classrooms

Life before the Internet was very different. Slower, less informed. Libraries, newspapers and TV, friends and parents provided answers to their children's questions. That is if their children asked. Whatever schools taught students about their bodies in the past didn't work.Read full story
3 comments
California State

Heliogen, California offers an innovative, sustainable energy solution to beat cheap fossil fuel and rising oil prices

With climate change droughts in California affecting hydroelectricity production, what better time could there be to invest in solar power?. Fossil fuels have polluted the atmosphere for long enough. The time has come to consider sustainable options.Read full story
California State

California State University factsheet shows anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police increased by 189% in Q1 2021

A hate incident is one step below a hate crime, the FBI encourages you to report any hate-related incident to law enforcement. Report any hate crimes to the FBI. In a statement released by the FBI National Press Office on June 30, they want to build public awareness of hate crimes. Their press release announces: The FBI Encourages the Public to Report Hate Crimes and Hate Crimes constitute a high priority for them.Read full story
California State

The State of California encourages the reporting of hate crimes but hate incidents are a different matter

Criminal Justice Information Services Division, Agency Hate Crime Reporting by State and Federal show Californians reported 1,015 hate crimes in 2019. The highest number in America. The site provides plenty of information on what Californians need to know to protect themselves from being accused of hate crimes.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy