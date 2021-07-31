Attention Golfers: Check Out the Golf Courses in Shelby County, KY

In addition to the many horse farms, shopping and dining options, and other attractions, Shelby County Kentucky is home to four golf courses. The scenic Kentucky landscape provides the perfect backdrop for a game of golf for individuals, groups, or families. Whether you’re an avid golfer, looking to learn, or want to brush up on your skills, there’s a good chance that one of these courses would be a good fit. All four are an easy drive from the Frankfort or Louisville areas, and are just minutes from Interstate 64, US Route 60, and other area highways.

Public Courses:

Clear Creek Golf Center

Located at 717 Burks Branch Road in Shelbyville, the Clear Creek Executive Golf Course and Practice Range is part of the Shelby County/Shelbyville Parks and Recreation Department. This beautiful 9-hole course, built in 1989, is designed to make golf affordable and enjoyable for golfers at all levels. Their motto is, "Offer the best of golf at the best of values."

Whether you’re a beginner, advanced, or somewhere in between, this attractive course offers benefits for all. The practice range is approximately 285 yards and includes several turf teeing areas, as well as an artificial driving mat section, fairway sand bunker, and seven varied target greens. They offer clinics and lessons for adults and juniors by a PGA Professional and staff, as well as leagues in season. Corporate and other businesses, charities, family, and similar groups are welcome to host their golfing events here as well.

They’re open seven days a week April through October from 8 am – 6 pm, and Tuesday through Sunday in November and March from 11 am – 5 pm. Click here for more info on rates and hours. Call (502) 633-0375 or visit their site for additional info.

Weissinger Hills Golf Course

This 18-hole public course, located just off Interstate 64 at 2240 Mt. Eden Road in Shelbyville, is another gem for beginners and golf enthusiasts alike. Their 3½ star rating from Golf Digest is testimony to its beauty, course quality, and friendly staff. This well-deserved rating places it among the best public courses in the Louisville and north central Kentucky areas.

Seasoned and novice golfers will appreciate their practice green and driving range, as well as the course itself, which is a beautiful blend of ample greens, well-placed bunkers, and water hazards. This scenic course boasts not only Kentucky’s classic rolling hills but wooded areas with mature trees and native foliage.

Established in 1989, Weissinger Hills welcomes all skill levels, and offers individual and group lessons with PGA Professionals. Open year-round weather permitting, they offer military discounts, and senior and membership specials. Call (502) 633-7332 or visit their site for details.

Private Courses:

Shelbyville Country Club

The Shelbyville Country Club Course is located near the heart of Shelbyville at 47 Smithfield Rd. It was designed in 1934 by Clarence Riley Blankenship, a course owner/operator and a hall of fame golf course designer. This thoughtfully designed course has undergone improvements and modernization over the years to provide a challenge for even the most seasoned golfer.

Beautiful greens and fairways among mature trees, water features, and narrow landing areas promise a memorable golfing experience. To quote the Club’s own words, “Our course is both challenging and fair, a combination that brings enjoyment to all our members and guests.”

Membership includes numerous amenities such as a pool, tennis courts, and fully stocked fishing lake. For course, membership, and other info, call (502) 633-2100 or visit their site.

University of Louisville Golf Course

In addition to being one of the area’s finest courses, The University of Louisville Golf Club is home to the University’s men’s and women’s golf teams. An 18-hole championship course, it features a 22-acre practice area and a short game facility.

Its bent grass greens and fairways offer a golf experience amidst rolling hills in the iconic Kentucky landscape. Designed by Golf Course Architect Spencer Holt, the course was created for all age and skill levels, offering the right balance of challenge, exercise, and fun.

Membership here boasts numerous benefits, including the pool, restaurant, and special events. For more info on membership, hours, and amenities, call (502) 852-8542 or visit their site.

