Need to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth? Visit Downtown Shelbyville, KY!

We all need a sweet treat once in a while, don’t we? There are several great options available to satisfy your sweet tooth in beautiful downtown Shelbyville, Kentucky. Just a short drive from Interstate 64 between Frankfort and Louisville, these fine sweet shops are situated on US Route 60, also known as Main Street.

Here are some of the goodies that Shelbyville has to offer.

Max’s Sugar Shack Shaved Ice

Max’s Sugar Shack Shaved Ice serves up a delightful assortment of cool treats. The perfect dessert for spring and summer, their shaved ice gives new meaning to the word “refreshing”. With generous portions and creative flavor combos, they’re hands down a local favorite for young, old, and everyone in between.

From single fruity flavors such as cherry, lemon, strawberry, banana, and blackberry, to name just a few, to root beer, cream soda, cotton candy, or pink lemonade, and a whole lot more, there’s something to please most anyone. They also feature numerous special combos like the Orange Creamsicle, with orange, vanilla, and ice cream, or the Banana Cream Pie with banana and custard. If you need sugar-free options, they’ve got those too.

Note that they only take cash, and are occasionally closed due to inclement weather. Located at 18 Main Street, they’re open from 2 – 9 pm from early May to mid-September. Outdoor seating and free onsite parking are available. For more info, specials, weather and other updates, check out their Facebook page.

Serendipity Candy Kitchen

Located in the heart of downtown Shelbyville, the Serendipity Candy Kitchen offers baked goods, hot and cold beverages, and other delicious treats. With cozy seasonal outdoor seating, you can indulge right away. Or feel free to enjoy your treats on a stroll in the historic downtown district, or of course, take your goodies home.

Confections include classic Kentucky Bourbon balls, chocolate covered strawberries, cannoli, buckeyes, cookie dough bites, chocolate covered Oreos, assorted cupcakes, cake pops, candies, and a whole lot more. Need a dessert for a special occasion? Check out their desserts and pies, made fresh daily, or order something to pick up later.

If you’re in the mood for ice cream, they serve that in assorted flavors, too. To top it all off, they also have an array of unique boutique items, gifts, and greeting cards.

Serendipity Candy Kitchen is located at 519 Main Street. Open year round, Tuesday – Saturday from 11 am – 4 pm; they also have extended hours for special downtown events. Free on street parking is available. Call (502) 310-9532 or check out their Facebook page for updates, specials, and info.

Spotz Gelato

Spotz Gelato serves delicious hand-crafted small batch gelato and sorbet. Made with local Kentucky Proud ingredients, their menu includes an assortment of yummy flavors like chocolate, mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream, peppermint stick, vanilla bean, and banana pudding. Buy it by the scoop or in a cone, in a sundae, or in a “Sammie”, between two cookies.

If you’re in the mood for something different, try one of their classic floats, such as The Brown Cow, made with root beer and vanilla gelato. Their beverages include milkshakes, Italian sodas, Affogato (gelato with coffee), soda, regular coffee, and water.

Located at 545 Main Street, there’s free on street parking out front. Open Tuesday – Sunday from noon - 9 pm⁠, their cool treats are available for dine in, carryout, and curbside pickup.

To order carryout or pickup, call (502) 682-3750 or use the Spotz Gelato App. Visit their Facebook page for info, specials, and daily updates. Stop by the Spotz Gelato site too, for the scoop on daily flavors, to download their app, and for info about Spotz Gelato truck rentals for your next event.

