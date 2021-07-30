12 Quotes About Money That Should Guide Your Financial Life

Karen Banes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1Bzj_0bCT5xes00
Photo by Adrienn from Pexels

Some of the simplest and most effective money management advice can be summed up in just a few words, or a couple of sentences. Here’s a little advice from people who know a thing or two about money and wealth.

“Never spend your money before you have earned it.” – Thomas Jefferson

Perhaps the simplest money advice ever given, and definitely the most universally ignored. Everyone lives on borrowed money now. We’re all spending money we don’t have, often on things we don’t need, to impress people we don’t like.

Is it possible to live debt-free in the Western world in the 21st century? Yes, it really is. Is it still a desirable thing to aim for? Yes and no. Living completely debt-free can be liberating, but not practical for the vast majority of us, especially if we want to attend college or buy a home (both things generally considered desirable and potentially ‘worth’ going into debt for).

I challenge you, though, to aim to live free of consumer debt. That means no putting things on credit cards unless you can pay them off straight away. No running up an overdraft or loading up charge cards. When it comes to pure consumerism (as opposed to investments like property or education) vow to earn the money first, then spend it.

“Many folks think they aren’t good at earning money, when what they don’t know is how to use it.” – Frank A. Clark

Two people on the exact same salaries can have vastly different levels of wealth. Knowing how to use the money you have can result in far stronger financial security than simply earning a lot of money. Learning how to spend, save, and most importantly invest your money is just as worthwhile, and potentially more so, than simply chasing the next pay rise.

“That man is richest whose pleasures are cheapest.” – Henry David Thoreau

Thoreau was famous for going off to live a minimalist lifestyle in the wilderness, as documented in his book, Walden. Something most of us can’t do, no matter how appealing it may seem at times. This quote remains true, however. How rich you feel depends largely on how able you are to live a life you enjoy on the money you have. Cheap (or free) simple pleasures are worth cultivating, whether that involves spending time in nature or reading a good book. As a bonus, simple pleasures are often much healthier than the ones that cost a lot of money.

“A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.” – Joe Moore

Times have been tough recently. I can’t count how many times I’ve heard someone say “I’m saving money by packing my own lunch/cooking more/blow drying my own hair”. Thing is, they’re not really saving money as such. They’re doing these things now because they have to. Because they literally don’t have the money for restaurant lunches, take-out food, or weekly salon visits. If they’d have taken those actions back when they had some money to spend on them, then they’d have saved money.

“Know what you own, and know why you own it.” – Peter Lynch

It’s never a bad time to take stock of what you own. Assets, investments, cash on hand, and everything else. And it’s always a good time to assess why you own it and whether you still need it. A lot of what we own can be converted to cash and used more wisely. If you don’t know why you own something, it’s probably time to get rid of it.

“Don’t tell me where your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money and I’ll tell you what they are.” – James W. Frick

A personal favorite of mine. It applies to time as well as money. Take your financial records (and/or diary) for the last month and look at what you spent your money and time on. Those are your priorities. Surprised? Disagree with the result of this little experiment? That could mean you’re spending impulsively instead of mindfully, and it could be time to start aligning your spending with your values.

“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” – Thomas Edison

We live in an unequal world. There are plenty of people who have had different, and better, opportunities than you. Most of us, however, can pinpoint an opportunity (or many) that we missed out on because it seemed too difficult, or time-consuming, or inconvenient. That’s fine. Not every opportunity is worth the effort required. But some are. Don’t miss out on the ones that are right for you because of the hard work involved.

“If you don’t value your time, neither will others. Stop giving away your time and talents. Value what you know and start charging for it.”  – Kim Garst

I’m looking at you, the side hustlers, and freelancers, and small biz owners. Most of us undercharge for our services, especially when we’re first starting out. If that’s you, it’s time to raise your rates and charge what you’re worth. If you’re giving away your time and talents for free right now, you’d better have a damn good reason (yes, there are some). If not, start charging.

“When buying shares, ask yourself, would you buy the whole company?” – Rene Rivkin

This one doesn’t make sense for everyone. Plenty of day traders buy and sell shares based purely on price movement, and have no interest in the underlying asset they’re trading. Plenty of people have made a quick buck on the stock market trading shares in companies they wouldn’t be proud to own.

If you’re an ethical investor though, you might find this advice useful. I don’t invest in things I don’t believe in. I want to be as proud of my investments as I would be of the company itself, had I started it from scratch. If this is you, you may want to investigate sustainable ETFs. They’re a convenient way to invest ethically.

“Wealth is not the same as income. If you make a good income each year and spend it all, you are not getting wealthier. You are just living high. Wealth is what you accumulate, not what you spend.” – Thomas J. Stanley

This quote is from The Millionaire Next Door, which succinctly explains why you should spend like a millionaire, even if you’re not one yet. It’s a simple concept, much misunderstood. Wealth and income are two very different things, which is why it’s possible (and not uncommon) to fail to build much in the way of wealth, even on a relatively high income.

“A part of all you earn is yours to keep.” – George S Callon

This one is from the 100-year-old book I still use as a basic personal finance guide. It’s just a slightly more poetic way of saying pay yourself first. Put part of every paycheck away as savings (and ultimately as investments) before you spend the rest. Save first and spend what’s left, as opposed to spending first and saving what’s left.

“In today’s fast-changing world, it’s not so much what you know anymore that counts, because often what you know is old. It is how fast you learn. That skill is priceless.” – Robert Kiyosaki

This goes beyond finance and applies to almost everything in modern-day life. Knowledge is only worthwhile as long as it’s current, and some of it is only current for a very short time (though not all of it, which is why 100-year-old books can still be useful). Stay up-to-date, especially in turbulent times. Learn to constantly self-educate, adapt, and roll with the financial punches life constantly throws at us all.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is not intended to encourage any lifestyle changes without careful consideration and consultation with a qualified professional. This article is for reference purposes only, is generic in nature, is not intended as individual advice and is not financial or legal advice.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_01425ac2fd0c9a73b731f83b32d78e1d.blob

Freelance writer & indie author sharing thoughts on health, wellness, lifestyle, creativity, and productivity. https://karenbanes.com

184 followers
Loading

More from Karen Banes

Five Money Challenges You Can Use to Improve Your Finances

Not everybody loves a challenge, but for those who do, they can work wonders. Try these five money challenges, in whatever form gets you most fired up, to improve your finances.Read full story

What to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

Homeownership is still a big part of the American dream, although smart buyers consider the pros and cons carefully first. If you’re sure buying a home is for you, here are a few of the most important things to consider.Read full story

Change These Three Things to Reduce Financial Stress

If you want to reduce financial stress, you might be focusing on reducing your outgoings, increasing your income, and paying down debt. All admirable aims, but in the long-term, some of the things that will reduce financial stress involve your mindset and emotions, as much as what you actually do with your money.Read full story

What Is Lifestyle Inflation, And How Can You Avoid It?

It’s surprisingly easy to live life broke on a relatively high income. One of the reasons some high earners have no money is a simple concept known as lifestyle inflation. Put simply, the more they earn the more they spend, so their financial situation never really changes, although it certainly appears to. Their houses get bigger, their cars get flashier, their belongings get both more numerous and more impressive. Their bottom line, however, stays the same.Read full story

Why Financial Literacy Matters and How to Improve Yours

Financial literacy is simply the ability to understand and apply good financial management skills. You’re financially literate when you understand basic personal finance principles and terms and are able to manage your day-to-day finances successfully. This includes things like being able to make a budget, track spending, calculate interest on savings and loans, manage credit cards, and plan for retirement.Read full story

How Long Does It Really Take to Pay Off Student Loans?

Student debt is something that almost every college graduate in the U.S. has to deal with. The average student graduates with around $30,000 of debt and many are carrying much more. While many people complain about student loan repayments, the majority of graduates actually think their degree is worth the debt they took on.Read full story

Unconventional Ways to Make Money from Your Property

There is plenty of debate over whether buying your own home is a good investment. People think their home is an asset, but it generally costs them money, rather than making it. If you own an income-generating investment property, that’s an asset, and usually a solid investment. A home you own and live in only makes you money when you sell it and while you could always get a reverse mortgage and release some of your equity, that’s not really making money from your home. That’s simply moving money around.Read full story

How Tax Efficient Are Your Savings?

IRA Or 401(K) If you live in the U.S., an IRA (Individual Retirement Account) or 401(k) can help make your savings more tax-efficient, but look closely at the types available to you and their pros and cons. With a traditional IRA or 401(k) you can deduct the amount you contribute directly from your before-tax income lowering your income taxes for each year you contribute. Your money will grow tax-free in your account, but when you withdraw it, you’ll have to pay tax on both the deposit and the interest earned. A Roth IRA or 401(k) allows you to contribute from your after-tax income, meaning you won’t lower your annual income tax, but you won’t be taxed when you withdraw that money for your retirement. Remember you’ll need an employer to access a 401(k) plan, whereas an IRA is available to any individual.Read full story

These Five Things Will Help You Think Before You Spend Money

Impulse spending can be a very expensive problem, but it’s also become the norm for many consumers. You can either constantly tell yourself you need to think before you spend, or you can put these things in place to force your hand just a little bit.Read full story

How to Juggle a Job and a Side Hustle

It’s never easy keeping all your balls in the air. Running a side hustle alongside your full-time job isn’t an easy option, but it is a popular one. More and more of us are developing side hustles, both because we need extra income streams and because technology is making it easy to do so. If you have a skill you can market online, you have a potential side hustle. So it’s not surprising that everyone you speak to is doing a little extra work online. Office workers are freelancing. Teachers are tutoring. Finance professionals might be doing a little financial coaching. Everyone is up to something. So how exactly do you juggle your job and your side hustle?Read full story

Money Mindset Shifts That Can Change Your Life

What if I told you that how you think about money affects how much money you have? No, I’m not suggesting you can simply think your way to having more money. I’m not one of those manifestation gurus who believes that imagining yourself with more money is enough to magically add zeros to your bank account.Read full story

Does Passive Income Truly Exist?

You’ll often hear people discussing passive income, but honestly, income is rarely truly passive. As anyone who has tried to generate it knows, passive income often requires a setting up phase. And that can be a very active (and time-consuming) phase indeed. Once set up, however, passive income can be invaluable. Here are a few passive income streams you might want to consider.Read full story

Simple Habits That Can Transform Your Personal Finances

Transforming your personal finances can be done by taking massive action. But that’s not the only way that the average person can impact their personal finances. Simple habits that we’re all capable of developing can also transform finances over time. These habits have a small but significant impact, that really adds up in the long-term.Read full story

Five Valuable Financial Tips for Freelancers

The gig economy has been steadily growing for years, and if you’re currently under a ‘shelter in place’ order, but have skills you can market online, now may seem the perfect time to try freelancing. There are, however, a few financial tips you may want to consider first.Read full story

Is Your Home Actually Your Biggest Asset?

You’ll hear homeowners proclaim this all the time. ‘My home is my biggest asset.’ But is it true? Are they even looking at the concept of an asset correctly? In very simple terms an asset is something you own and a liability is something you owe, which means, unless your house is paid off in full, it is at least part liability, and only part asset. However things are a lot more complicated than that.Read full story

How to Save Money on Those Once-in-a-Lifetime Expenses

I write a lot of pieces about saving money, on things like day-to-day spending, eating out, and holiday spending. But what about those major expenses? The once-in-a-lifetime things like college, your wedding, or buying your first home. There are a lot of ways to save on those too. It helps to start not by putting pennies in a jar, or clipping coupons, but by looking at the really big ways that some people overspend on these things. Today we’re considering some ‘big picture’ ways to save on major life expenses.Read full story

Three Things You Need To Know Before Taking Out A Car Loan

Car loans are one of the most common loans taken out in the US. While most debt is worth avoiding, many people simply aren’t able to afford a car without financing it. Luckily, interest on car loans is generally low, but there are still plenty of pitfalls to be aware of. Many Americans are burning money when it comes to the way they finance their vehicles. Here are a few things you need to know about car financing.Read full story

Simple Math for Would-Be Millionaires

I read a simple statement on social media the other day that blew my mind. As is often the case with these things I can’t find it now, but it doesn’t matter because the concept really was simple enough that it’s now engraved in my mind.Read full story

Three Major Misconceptions About FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early)

The FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement is gaining more attention than ever before. Most of those dedicated to achieving FIRE follow a program of aggressive saving and investment that will allow them to step back from the world of work much earlier than traditional retirement savings plans would allow. There are a few misconceptions that surround the FIRE movement, though, and they can really trip you up if you’re not careful.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy