Plan Your Next Summer Trip to This Gorgeous Mini Town in Colorado

Unarguably, Colorado is one of its kind states in America blessed with a stunning mixture of metropolitan vibes and scenic countryside. A perfect place for an outdoorsy.

If striking geology, stargazing at night, theatre performances and complete isolation from the hustle-bustle of city life are on your list, this place is for you-Creede.

With just one grocery store, one gas station, and no traffic lights, Creede is a statutory town nestled in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado.

Demographically, this town has around 350 permanent residents.

The two places you must visit in Creede are-

1. Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT)

Creede Repertory Theatre Colorado's official website

This was founded in 1966 when Steve Grossman, a theatre student at the University of Kansas along with his group of friends launched the first of many summer theatre seasons in Creede.

The first season began with the opening of Mr. Roberts and continued with the showing of The Bat, Our Town, The Rainmaker, and Born Yesterday.

For years, this summer theatre has not only bonded the small community of people that live here but has also helped to recover the economic turbulence the town went through in the 1960s when mining plummeted.

The shows are run in repertory format which allows audiences to see a new play each night of the week.

A perfect rendezvous for the people. The outdoor setting is the highlight where spectators can enjoy theatre performances and the picturesque Colorado mountains.

2. Creede Fork

Creede Fork Wikipedia/Public Domain

Are you ready for your next Instagrammable spot? Then don't miss the Creede Fork which is considered to be the largest aluminum fork in the US. It is 40 feet long and weighs over 600 pounds.

This fork was designed and created by Chev and Ted Yund. Installed as an art display, it was gifted to Denise Dutwiler, the owner of a bar and grill in town.

Plan your trip to this place from May to September and enjoy Denver's classic theatre under clear skies and gorgeous mountains.

