Are You Ready for the First Latino Craft Beer Festival Coming to Denver This September?

Denver, Colorado is hosting the first Latino craft beer festival on September 18th, 12 pm - 6 pm. This event will celebrate Latino craft breweries, brewers and their culture. Spectacular musical performances and a variety of Latin American and Caribbean cuisine from across the States will be another highlight of this event.

As of 2021, the Brewer's Association has reported more than 8,000 breweries in the US. And according to Neilson, 21% of the Latin American population consumes craft beer in America but less than 0.5% of Latinos own craft beer market.

Keeping this in mind, the festival aims to--

1. Create better opportunities for Latinos in the beer market industry and bridge the gap between the consumption and ownership percentage.

2. Open doors of opportunities for the Latin American community to take a step in their entrepreneurship journey and learn event management and coordination.

3. To promote Latino culture and make it accessible to other communities.

4. And to create a platform for Latino cuisine, art, music and community gathering.

More than 14 breweries including Atrevida, Ceria, Cheluna, Donavon will be part of the Sauve Fest.

What to expect--

1. Bottomless craft beers from local Latinx Breweries.

2. More than six hours of musical entertainment and access to delicious Latin food trucks.

3. Latino cultural experiences and programs.

4. Direct access to meet and collaborate with vendors.

5. And to top it off, experience a new culture and create memories.

Check out their website for more details and to get your tickets.

