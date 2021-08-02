Try This Healthy And Delicious Food Joint in Colorado

Flower Child

Flower Child is a food chain spread across the US that aims to nourish your mind, body, and soul. Their mission is to radiate positively delicious vibes. In Colorado, it is located in Cherry Creek, Denver and Boulder.

Their wholesome menu serves all kinds of dietary needs including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. They have a separate food menu for kids offering them a wide range of mashed potatoes, gluten-free mac and cheese, sweet corn and quinoa.

I have been to this place quite a few times and trust me that this is my go-to place for salads and bowls. As an Indian, I always enjoy recipes full of flavors. And this place exactly gives the right balance of healthy and delicious recipes. My favorite is their "mother earth bowl" which includes a generous portion and certainly reset your taste buds. Ingredients include ancient grains, sweet potatoes, portobello mushrooms, avocados, cucumbers, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed.

Such a great way to enjoy healthy food and not sacrifice flavors!

The ambiance is quirky, flowery and exactly matches the name of the restaurant.

Their food quality is on point. Personally, I would recommend this place to all food enthusiasts who love to enjoy a wholesome, colorful and flavorful meal.

THE RESTAURANT IS A YOGI’S DREAM WITH DESIGNATED YOGA MAT PARKING—A SPACE TO REST YOUR MAT WHILE YOU ENJOY A NUTRITIOUS MEAL. — Paper City Mag

