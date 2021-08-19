Where Baltimore ranks for the most-stressed cities in the U.S.

There are many things you can avoid in life and unfortunately, stress is not one of them. Out of more than 180 cities in the U.S. Baltimore ranks fourth as one of the most-stressed cities in America.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been experiencing a much more stressed environment over the past year. To determine which cities in the U.S. cope with stress the best WalletHub conducted a study, the Most and Least Stressed Cities in America . Results are in and Baltimore is not coping so well.

(Walter Bibikow/Getty Images)

They ranked 182 cities, including the 150 most populated cities in the U.S., plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 4 key dimensions broken down into 41 metrics.

Four Key Dimensions

Work Stress Financial Stress Family Stress Health and Safety Stress

While the number of metrics in each key dimension varied, each city could only receive a total of 25 points in each key dimension, with an overall score of 100 representing the highest levels of stress. Cities that ranked closer to No. 1 have higher levels of stress while cities that ranked closer to No. 182 have lower levels of stress.

The total score for each state was determined by the weighted average across each metric for the four dimensions.

The metrics included unemployment rate and traffic congestion for work stress; food insecurity and median credit score for financial stress; child care costs and share of single-parent households for family stress; and percentage of fully vaccinated residents and crime rate for health and safety stress.

Screenshot from WalletHub of the top five most stressed cities and where they ranked in each category. (Kaleah Mcilwain)

Baltimore overall scored 55.13 with work being the category it ranked highest in for stress compared to the other cities. Baltimore's unemployment rate started to increase in June after seeing a steady decline at the start of 2021 which was right before WalletHub published their study the following month.

Baltimore was not the only city from Maryland in the ranking. Columbia, Md. just 30 minutes away from Baltimore ranked at No. 178 as one of the least stressed cities.

The city that is coping with stress worse than every other city is Cleveland, Ohio with an overall score of 61.55 and ranking No. 1 in two of the four dimensions. Joining Cleveland and Baltimore in the top five most stressed cities are Detroit, Mich; New Orleans, La.; and Newark, N.J. respectively.

The other least stressed cities in America are Madison, Wis.; Fremont, Calif.; and South Burlington, Vt.

