Vaccine boosters are available in Maryland, who needs it and when

U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available to all Americans starting as early as September 20.

"We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release.

In September, booster shots will be given for those who received both shots of Pfizer and Moderna. Health officials are waiting on more data to determine whether those who received the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will need a booster shot.

Maryland clinics started administering the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot following the FDA's announcement last week where they advised booster shots for those with weaker immune systems.

The Howard County Health Department is giving out third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all county health clinics. Currently, the third dose is going to people who are severely and moderately immunocompromised.

Now, more than 60% of Maryland's population is fully vaccinated and nearly 80% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Rather than wait until the fall, we believe that the federal government should make booster shots available immediately," said Governor Larry Hogan during a press conference.

In late April the Baltimore City Health Department turned to social media and memes to provide Covid-19 information in a move to meet people where they were and relate more to the population. In the last couple of weeks, these messages have gone viral.

While there is no way for the department to know if people getting the vaccine is directly tied to these messages, Baltimore has seen a consistent increase in residents getting the vaccine according to Adam Abadir, director of communications for the Baltimore City Health Department.

