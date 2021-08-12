Baltimore, MD

2026 FIFA World Cup could be hosted in Baltimore

Kaleah Mcilwain

Under Armour, a Baltimore-based sports company recently joined Baltimore's host city campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the U.S. that FIFA is considering.

Terrance Hasseltine, executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, officially announced Baltimore's bid this past July during a press conference.

Between this coming September and November, FIFA representatives will be in Baltimore to do a site visit of the M&T Bank Stadium. This stadium, like almost all the NFL stadiums being presented, will have to undergo modifications to host the World Cup matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mix0w_0bPzh28E00
(Getty Images)

“Baltimore is Under Armour’s home and we’re incredibly excited and proud to be supporting the efforts of Baltimore-Maryland’s bid to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches. We believe in the transformational power of sports for communities,” said Stacey Ullrich, senior director of global community impact at Under Armour.

Under Armour joins 15 other bid partners in Baltimore's campaign to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This is a major milestone and I’m certain our partnership with Under Armour will provide our bid with unrivaled insight and expertise and reinforce the strength of our concept," said Hasseltine.

Baltimore's bid has the full support of the city's sporting community and all stages of government. "As a soccer fan myself, I've witnessed the excitement and pride that the sport fosters in other parts of the world, and I'd like to see that come here to Baltimore," Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford said.

Officials have estimated that five to seven of the World Cup matches could be played in Baltimore, bringing in over $300 million in revenue.

Baltimore is the only one of the U.S. cities bidding that does not have a major professional soccer team. Hasseltine expressed that he feels that can be used to the city’s advantage.

FIFA 2026 will consist of 80 matches played across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. There are 22 cities that have made a bid to become a host city and only 16 cities will make the final cut.

The other 16 cities in the running for the 10 U.S. host slots are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay area, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

