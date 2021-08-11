Home Depot’s new distribution centers creating more jobs in Baltimore amid state's labor shortage

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point’s revitalized Tradepoint Atlantic development bringing almost 500 jobs to Baltimore.

The new HD facility is 812,000 square feet and will allow online orders to be fulfilled in-store and for a broader range of products for customers.

“We're focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers' home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. "By investing in our supply chain, we'll continue to meet the changing expectations of our Pro and DIY customers–getting us closer to our goal of offering same day and next day delivery to 90% of the U.S. population."

The construction of this facility follows news that Maryland has been experiencing a labor shortage amid businesses reopening and tourism picking back up. However, Maryland's unemployment rate has continued to decrease .

In a Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings have continuously increased in the U.S. in 2021. Experts say there is a lack of foreign workers and domestic workers are reluctant to take on seasonal jobs.

Some industries such as the hospitality industry was hit harder than others during the pandemic and have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The supply chain industry has been affected by the pandemic, although not due to a lack of business. The supply chain industry faced safety concerns with shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for their workers. Further, due to mandated Covid-19 rules for production, processing, packaging and distribution, costs are more expensive.

Baltimore is a key market for HD's delivery and supply chain strategy making it a great place for the new campus in Sparrows Point that spans 1.5 million square feet in total.

Now, HD operates five distribution centers across the state of Maryland that service 42 stores. This expansion is in line with the $1.2 billion investment in their supply chain they announced in 2017 that involves them building out HD's network with 150 new facilities nationwide.

Home Depot was recently recognized as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity and is regularly recognized as one of the best companies to grow a career. They are currently hiring for warehouse and driver positions in Baltimore.

