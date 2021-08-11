Baltimore, MD

Home Depot’s new distribution centers creating more jobs in Baltimore amid state's labor shortage

Kaleah Mcilwain

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point’s revitalized Tradepoint Atlantic development bringing almost 500 jobs to Baltimore.

The new HD facility is 812,000 square feet and will allow online orders to be fulfilled in-store and for a broader range of products for customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvJuE_0bOzZWvM00

“We're focused on creating an easier and more convenient shopping experience for our customers' home improvement needs, whether they shop in stores or online," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain for The Home Depot. "By investing in our supply chain, we'll continue to meet the changing expectations of our Pro and DIY customers–getting us closer to our goal of offering same day and next day delivery to 90% of the U.S. population."

The construction of this facility follows news that Maryland has been experiencing a labor shortage amid businesses reopening and tourism picking back up. However, Maryland's unemployment rate has continued to decrease.

In a Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings have continuously increased in the U.S. in 2021. Experts say there is a lack of foreign workers and domestic workers are reluctant to take on seasonal jobs.

Some industries such as the hospitality industry was hit harder than others during the pandemic and have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The supply chain industry has been affected by the pandemic, although not due to a lack of business. The supply chain industry faced safety concerns with shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for their workers. Further, due to mandated Covid-19 rules for production, processing, packaging and distribution, costs are more expensive.

Baltimore is a key market for HD's delivery and supply chain strategy making it a great place for the new campus in Sparrows Point that spans 1.5 million square feet in total.

Now, HD operates five distribution centers across the state of Maryland that service 42 stores. This expansion is in line with the $1.2 billion investment in their supply chain they announced in 2017 that involves them building out HD's network with 150 new facilities nationwide.

Home Depot was recently recognized as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity and is regularly recognized as one of the best companies to grow a career. They are currently hiring for warehouse and driver positions in Baltimore.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b7eb841b1516e6a2d3588a73a5ef6f4d.blob

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living and reporting on the Baltimore area. Check out my website and find me on twitter @kaleahmcilwain!

Baltimore, MD
1932 followers
Loading

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Maryland State

Maryland to receive at least 180 more Afghanistan nationals in the coming weeks

On Monday, August 16, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is committed to resettling more Afghanistan nationals who have contributed to the U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and is looking to receive at least 180 more in the coming weeks.Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

Which colleges and school districts in Maryland are requiring vaccinations for the 2021-22 school year

Some Maryland colleges and schools are requiring that students, faculty, staff or a combination of the three have the Covid-19 vaccine before the 2021-22 school year begins in the Fall.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

2026 FIFA World Cup could be hosted in Baltimore

Under Armour, a Baltimore-based sports company recently joined Baltimore's host city campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the U.S. that FIFA is considering.Read full story
Maryland State

Best waterfront restaurants in Baltimore

Situated along the upper tributary of the Chesapeake Bay is Baltimore City, the most populous city in the state of Maryland. Baltimore has many iconic and historical neighborhoods that sit along the Inner Harbor making it a great place for waterfront dining.Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top coffee shops to work from in Baltimore

Waking up to a cup of coffee is a right of passage that almost everyone partakes in daily. For people who work from home, making your own coffee just isn't the same as going to a coffee shop to pick-up your favorite order.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

7 vintage shops to visit in Baltimore

Baltimore's antique and vintage shops offer everything from fashion to furniture and are a collectors dream. Often times vintage and antique shopping can seem like an underground world but through pop-up shops, and expos they have become more popular. People are very familiar with the popular retailer "Nasty Gal" and its vintage clothes but Baltimore has many hidden gems right here.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top five theaters in Baltimore

The arts and culture scene in Baltimore is what makes it a great place to visit or live. Baltimore has plenty of theaters where you can see Broadway shows, concerts, comedy specials and more.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's best cocktail bars

After a long day at work or a busy week, unwinding with a great cocktail should be on everyone's list of things to do. Baltimore has some of the best cocktail bars around that have received critical and national praise. That is why we have put together the best cocktail bars to visit.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best companies to work for in Baltimore

This list of the best companies to work for in Baltimore is based off of Zippia’s hand-curated list that they put together based on data on salaries, companies financial health, and their employee diversity.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

10 things to do in Locust Point

Located at the southern end of the South Baltimore peninsula sits Locust Point, formerly an industry-heavy neighborhood that used to be home to many factory workers and immigrants.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best places for Italian food in Little Italy

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Baltimore there’s a charming neighborhood called Little Italy. It has the ambiance of the old country Italia where you can stroll through narrow streets and partake in the Italian language and take cultural classes.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Best comedy shows in Baltimore

Something that everyone enjoys is laughing and Baltimore has great comedy clubs and venues to do just that. Just grab some friends and pick a spot to laugh until your stomach hurts at some of the best comedy shows Baltimore has to offer.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Must-try sushi restaurants in Baltimore

Baltimore is known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, but the city has plenty more to offer. There is a wide selection of restaurants serving cuisine from all around the world.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Go-to places for live music in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of many things to do. One of those things is going to live music concerts. The city is home to many music lovers and has everything from big venues to small clubs playing everything from classical to rock music.Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the Baltimore

As the most populated metro city in Maryland, Baltimore is known for many things like the harbor, National Aquarium, and its African American history museums. African American history and culture are deeply rooted in Baltimore from its Black Arts neighborhood to its authentic African restaurants. Baltimore has dozens of African restaurants with cuisine covering every part of the continent from Ethiopia to Kenya.Read full story
5 comments
Annapolis, MD

10 highest-ranking places to eat in Annapolis

While the restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, things have taken a turn for the better and businesses are opening up. With so many places to eat it can be hard to know where to start.Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top five fun things to do in Baltimore

Many may have noticed the record heat temperatures we’ve been experiencing since the Summer started. However, that’s no reason to stay indoors and miss out on all the fun things to do, especially after the past year everyone has had.Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore, MD

The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant Week

Baltimore’s Restaurant Week is back and this year there are new restaurants and some of the best deals. Screenshot from @thebaltimorefoodies Instagram.(Kaleah Mcilwain) Starting Friday, July 23, patrons will be able to visit around 100 of the best dining establishments in Maryland. There will be 10 days of dining deals with new restaurants all offering multi-course dining experiences at fixed prices ranging from $10-$45.Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top five country clubs in Baltimore and where to find them

When people think of country clubs they picture green grasses, rolling hills, and manicured landscapes. Country clubs are a great way to relax, unwind, and even exercise. Golf is the mainstay of country clubs but they also offer other amenities like spa services, swimming pools, and recreational games and sports. Country clubs are known for their prestige and exclusivity and can be costly.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy