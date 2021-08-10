Best waterfront restaurants in Baltimore

Situated along the upper tributary of the Chesapeake Bay is Baltimore City, the most populous city in the state of Maryland.

Baltimore has many iconic and historical neighborhoods that sit along the Inner Harbor making it a great place for waterfront dining.

With harbor views and outdoor seating here are the best waterfront restaurants to check out.

Pan-roasted Scottish Salmon with Cucumber, Fresh Dill & Chive Crème Fraiche. (Charlestown/Facebook)

1000 Lancaster Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202

Located in Baltimore's waterfront neighborhood of Harbor East, Charlestown is an award-winning restaurant with a constantly changing menu. They are open for indoor and outdoor seating, take-out, and are accepting reservations.

Hours: Indoor Dining Mon-Thurs 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.; Take-out: Mon-Sun 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel, 725 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202

Located in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood, Azumi is a Japanese restaurant committed to the craft, ingredients, and creativity of the Japanese culture. They are open for indoor and outdoor seating, and the Flame Room is open for reservation. Guests should be mindful there is a dress code to dine here.

Hours: Dining Sun-Thurs 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. (bar open until 12 a.m.); Thurs 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. (bar open until 2 a.m.); Fri-Sat 12 p.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. (bar open until 2 a.m.)

The raw bar at Loch Bar. (Loch Bar)

240 International Drive, Baltimore, Md. 21202

Located in the Four Seasons Hotel, Loch is a seafood tavern and whiskey bar with one of the region's largest raw bars and whiskey list. Open for indoor and outdoor dining, and accepting reservations.

Hours: Sun-Wed 11:30 a.m. - 12 a.m.; Thurs-Sat 11:30 a.m. - 2 a.m.

2600 Insulator Drive, Baltimore, Md. 21230

Located in the Port Covington area of Baltimore, Nick's is serving steamed crabs, fresh seafood, and regional specialties.

Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

402 Key Highway, Inner Harbor Marina, Baltimore, Md. 21230

Located three levels above the water, Rusty Scupper is an award-winning full-service contemporary seafood restaurant and bar. Currently only open for brunch on Sundays and dinner, they are accepting reservations.

Hours: Brunch Sun 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.; Dinner Wed-Thurs 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Fri 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Sun 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1417 Thames Street, Baltimore, Md. 21231

Located in the historic neighborhood of Fells Point, at Ampersea guests will have a modern Maryland dining experience. Every meal here is locally grown and cooked from scratch. They currently do not accept parties larger than four Friday through Sunday and all tables are subject to an 18% gratuity.

Hours: Mon-Fri 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Canopy by Hilton, 1215 Wills Street, Baltimore, Md. 21231

Located in the Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point hotel, Cindy Lou’s Fish House is inspired by Southern food, flawless service, and joyful wine and cocktails. It has the best view of the century-old Domino Sugar refinery in Inner Harbor.

Hours: Weekdays Breakfast Mon-Thurs 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Dinner 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Friday Dinner: 5pm - 10pm; Weekends Brunch 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1629 Thames St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Located in Fells Point, Barcocina is a Mexican inspired restaurant that serves brunch, lunch, and dinner daily. Open for indoor and outdoor dining, guests can also enjoy their late night live DJ on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.; Sat 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.; Sun 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

901 S. Bond Street, Baltimore, Md. 21231

Located in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood, Bond Street Social is an upscale casual restaurant and is one of the hottest destinations to socialize. They are open for indoor and outdoor seating, and are not accepting reservations.

Hours: Tue-Thurs 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Fri 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.; Sat 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.; Sun (brunch all day) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bo Brooks Maryland crab soup comes in bowl $8, pint $14 and quart $20. (Bo Brooks Crab House)

2780 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore, Md. 21224

Located in Baltimore's waterfront neighborhood of Canton, Bo Brooks has been serving seafood since 1964. At this time only the Tiki Bar is open, there is no indoor dining and therefore reservations are not necessary.

Hours: Mon-Thurs: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Fri-Sat: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sun: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

