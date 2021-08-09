Waking up to a cup of coffee is a right of passage that almost everyone partakes in daily. For people who work from home, making your own coffee just isn't the same as going to a coffee shop to pick-up your favorite order.

Baltimore has great coffee shops to work from. They not only serve some great roasts but also offer great Wi-Fi, ambience and plenty of outlets.

Top coffee shops to work from in Baltimore.

Thanks to Ceremony Coffee's eight locations in and around Baltimore anyone can find one near them to give this place a try.

Key features: large open spaces with lots of room to set up your office here for the day, they also offer classes, allow customers to see the brewing process, offer an online subscription and a brunch menu.

Must try items: Citrus Cold Brew, White Shakerato and Coffee, Pour Over.

Koba Café

Koba Café is not just a full-service café with coffee, tea and food. Located at 644 East Fort Ave. this coffee shop prides itself on being a welcoming space for the community to gather. They have an upstairs lounge that is the perfect place to set up your laptop and get some work done.

Must try items: specialty coffee drinks, the Milky Way Espresso and the French Pressed Coffee.

Artifact Coffee Shop

Located in Hampden inside Union Mill, Artifact Coffee Shop is a great place to ditch your home office for. Here people will find a large space that offers plenty of room for laptops and a even larger menu. Not just a coffee shop, Artifact also has a pastry menu, catering menu, and breakfast and lunch menu.

Must try items: Japanese Iced Coffee, Pour Over coffee, and seasonal drinks Basil Mint Creamy and Espresso and Tonic.

Bird in Hand Café Bookshop

Screenshot from Bird In Hand Coffee and Books Instagram. (Kaleah Mcilwain)

The best part about Bird in Hand Café and Bookstore is that not only can you enjoy your favorite espresso but can do so surrounded by books. Bookstores make the perfect places to work from and Bird in Hand has some of the best coffee in Baltimore. Located at 11 East 33rd St. can buy coffee, books, and more all in one place.

Must try items: Blueberry Oat Iced Coffee and Flat White.

Pitango Bakery and Café

Located on the waterfront in Fells Point at 903 South Ann St., Pitango café was created from the inspiration of classic Italian bakeries. There is great outdoor seating for those work from home people who feel they have been indoors long enough. More than a café, Pitango offers a wide selection of gelato and sorbet flavors as well.

Must try items: Prosciutto and Mozzarella Croissant and Milano Sandwich

