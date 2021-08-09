Baltimore, MD

Top five theaters in Baltimore

The arts and culture scene in Baltimore is what makes it a great place to visit or live. Baltimore has plenty of theaters where you can see Broadway shows, concerts, comedy specials and more.

Here is a list of the top five theaters in Baltimore.

Hippodrome Theater

The Hippodrome theater has been in business for 70 years and served as a movie palace and very popular vaudeville house, which is a place to see live acts. This theater was one of the first stages to present live acts and motion pictures, and today is still one of the top places in Baltimore to see concerts, stand-up comedies and more.

Pier Six Concert Pavilion

Located at Inner Harbor on the water, the Pier Six Concert Pavilion is Baltimore's outdoor Summer concert go to spot from May to September. Among the largest venues in the area, here guests can see top name performances by artists like Mary J. Blige and Garrison Keillor.

The Senator Theater

As a Baltimore icon, this theater has been named as the best movie theater in the world. The theater features a 40-foot silver screen that has been around for 80 years. Along with motion pictures the Senator Theater also hosts the MET Opera: Live in HD.

Baltimore Shakespeare Factory (BSF)

BSF produces five shows a year at the Great Hall at St. Mary's in Hampden. This company focuses on recreating, as closely as possible, the conditions and atmosphere created by Shakespeare's theater company in the Elizabethan and Jacobean periods.

Iron Crow Theater

Iron Crow is Baltimore's queer theater and they feature the work of queer artists or works done in support of the queer experience. The theater has different themes every year where they have a line-up of shows that all fit with the same theme for that season. Its 2021/2022 season has not begun yet.

