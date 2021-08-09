Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's best cocktail bars

After a long day at work or a busy week, unwinding with a great cocktail should be on everyone's list of things to do.

Baltimore has some of the best cocktail bars around that have received critical and national praise. That is why we have put together the best cocktail bars to visit.

The Bluebird Cocktail Room

Address: 3600 Hickory Ave.

Located on the third-floor of the former Redman's Hall building in Hampden, this cocktail bar is pretty low-key. What makes this place one of the best cocktail bars in Baltimore is the menu; its literary-inspired menu is based off the poetry book "The Mad Farmer."

Rye

Address: 1639 Thames St.

This cocktail bar strives to combine style and tradition to pave the way for Baltimore's craft cocktail movement. Having received local and national recognition as one of the "Best Bars in America," Rye puts a new spin on historical drinks. They serve a "Jack Frost Whiskey Sour" that they adapted from the 1892 book "The Flowing Bowl, What and When to Drink," by William Schmidt.

Dutch Courage

Address: 2229 North Charles St.

Baltimore is steeped in history and this bar is a testament to that with its name originating from the British drinking lots of the British spirit Jenever (juniper) before battle for confidence, hence the name Dutch Courage. This cocktail bar even has a cocktail club that patrons can join to enjoy their cocktails at home.

Annabel Lee Tavern

Address: 601 South Clinton St.

Keeping with the historic theme that Baltimore's establishments embody, Annabel Lee Tavern has an Edgar Allan Poe drink list. Attracting history buffs as well as tourists, this bar is off the beaten bath in the Canton area of Baltimore.

Bookmakers Cocktail Club

Address: 301 East Cross St.

In the heart of the Federal Hill neighborhood this place has been voted as one of the best mixologists bars in Baltimore. The atmosphere is a mix between American and Asian influence and guests will find that they offer an extensive cocktail list that changes seasonally making this a place to return to again and again.

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living and reporting on the Baltimore area. Check out my website and find me on twitter @kaleahmcilwain!

