Must-see museums in Baltimore

From art, history, and culture to industry, technology and science, in Baltimore there is a museum for it all.

While Baltimore may not be known for its museums it has them by the dozens and here are the must-see museums the city has to offer.

AVAM is known for its unconventional art. Visionary art for the museum is art created by self-taught individuals that may not be considered art at all but emphasizes creative invention.

Address: 800 Key Highway

Baltimore was once an industrial city and the Baltimore Museum of Industry celebrates the legacy of Maryland's industrial period.

Address: 1415 Key Highway

The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad museum has the oldest and most complete collection of railroad history in the Western Hemisphere. It features 19th and 20th century railroad equipment, original shop buildings, and surviving tracks.

Address: 901 West Pratt St.

The Maryland Science Center has innovative exhibits that demonstrate scientific discovery from the human body to physics. It is the oldest scientific institution in the nation.

Address: 601 Light St.

GEM offers a journey through 250 years of American pop culture with over 6,000 pop culture artifacts. It used to be located on the second floor of Camden Station but now is mostly online while majority of the collection has been moved to the Library of Congress.

Former Address: 301 West Camden St.

A wax museum dedicated solely to the study and preservation of African American history with life-size, life-like wax figures of historical and contemporary personalities of African ancestry.

Address: 1601-03 East North Ave.

After 24 years of active duty with the US Navy, USS Torsk was established as the Maryland Submarine Memorial in 1973 and has served as part of the Historic Ships in Baltimore since.

Address: 501 East Pratt St. (The ticket booth is located on the pier, next to the Lightship Chesapeake and the ship is next to the National Aquarium)

