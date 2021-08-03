This list of the best companies to work for in Baltimore is based off of Zippia’s hand-curated list that they put together based on data on salaries, companies financial health, and their employee diversity.

These companies are the top ranked overall that are headquartered in and around Baltimore.

1. T. Rowe Price

Headquarters: 100 East Pratt St.

Their mission: Help clients around the world achieve their long-term investment goals.

Employee Review: “Every day here is different, and that’s exciting. But most of all, you always feel a sense of purpose. Whether it’s within your group or collaborating with other teams--your ideas matter,” said Monique Bosco, a public relations specialist, in a review.

2. Legg Mason

Headquarters: 100 International Drive

Their mission: We are in the business of helping people. Plain and simple.

Employee Review: “The culture at FT is collaborative, supportive and inclusive; the leaders are approachable and human. Individuals’ personal development is valued, with opportunities for varied and dynamic internal career paths tailored by career preferences. I know it sounds cliché, but it’s the people that make FT an EXCELLENT place to work,” said employee Lauren Kiser when asked what makes the company a great place to work.

3. LifeBridge Health

Headquarters: 2401 W. Belvedere Ave.

Their mission: To improve the health of the individuals and communities we serve through compassionate, high quality care.

Company Review: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to be part of this wonderful program and I feel especially grateful for being part of such a fabulous capstone team. It is very exciting to know that our recommendations have the potential to be implemented across the LifeBridge Health system.

4. Brown Advisory

Headquarters: 901 S Bond St.

Their mission: Make a material and positive difference for our clients by delivering a combination of first-class investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service.

Employee Review: “We always look for ambition. To support our dynamic and evolving firm, we must resist the temptation to teach strictly to a process or result. As a team, we succeed when our colleagues are solving problems and thinking critically for the organization. Ambition is where we find the desire to both learn and coach that creates solutions that help deliver a tremendous experience for clients and colleagues,” said Amy Seto, Endowments & Foundations Senior Advisor.

5. CareFirst

Headquarters: 1501 South Clinton St.

Their mission: Provide affordable and accessible health insurance to the plan’s insured; Assist and support public and private health care initiatives for individuals without health insurance; Promote the integration of a health care system that meets the health care needs of all the residents of the jurisdictions.

Employee Review: “The COVID-19 hotline helped us remove barriers to care during the pandemic. Working with both empathy and urgency alongside our community partners to understand our communities' needs was key to bringing this to fruition,” said Rebekah Whitlow, product portfolio manager.

