10 things to do in Locust Point

Located at the southern end of the South Baltimore peninsula sits Locust Point, formerly an industry-heavy neighborhood that used to be home to many factory workers and immigrants.

With the P and G plant now home to the Under Armour headquarters and the old row homes mixed in with luxury apartments and high-rises, Locust Point is now a mix between the old and the new.

As one of Baltimore’s most historic neighborhoods there are a ton of things to do and that’s why we have put together this list of ten things to do in Locust Point.

Places to Dine

This place has been critically acclaimed as one of the best crab houses in Baltimore. It has been featured in multiple publications like the Baltimore Magazine and TV shows like Food Paradise. Located at 1100 E. Fort Ave this is a must-try for Maryland's famous blue crabs.

Serving Baltimore with authentic Nepali cuisine, this Indian restaurant is said to be one of the best in the city. Located near Fort McHenry at East Fort Avenue, this is a family-run business that has been around since 2006.

Located at 1724 Whetstone Way the name of this restaurant says a lot because this is the place to go for beer. This business started out as a craft beer bottle shop but is now a place for beer explorers and food lovers.

Activities To Do

This is a dedicated passenger cruise terminal that is a converted 65,000 square foot warehouse. The cruise terminal is located at 2001 E McComas Street and visitors can see ships dock and book a cruise.

Fort McHenry is a national monument and historic shrine known for its role in the War of 1812. This is where troops successfully defended the Baltimore Harbor from an attack by the British Navy.

Want to know the history of the City of Baltimore? The Baltimore Immigration Museum is the place to go; it tells the story of Baltimore and the workers that made the city what it is today.

The City of Baltimore is known for being a hub for immigrants and this museum tells the story of all 1.5 million of them.

Sights to See

While the refinery no longer offers tours unless you catch a special tour, it is still a landmark in Baltimore that has been in operation since 1922. The Domino Sugar Refinery produces 14% of the world's cane sugar and can be seen from many other great attractions in Baltimore like the National Aquarium.

Established in 1902 this public park was created as an escape for the workers in what used to be a highly industrialized neighborhood. Very uniquely designed by the Olmsted Brothers, it's a great place to relax or have a picnic.

The Armistead Monument is a bronze statue of Colonel George Armistead who defended Fort McHenry in the War of 1814. His defense of Baltimore inspired the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

