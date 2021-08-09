Best places for Italian food in Little Italy

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Baltimore there’s a charming neighborhood called Little Italy. It has the ambiance of the old country Italia where you can stroll through narrow streets and partake in the Italian language and take cultural classes.

If Italy is known for anything it’s the food and Baltimore’s Little Italy has some of the best places for Italian food in the city.

Because of that we have put together the best places in Little Italy for Italian food.

231 S. High Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202

Amicci’s is a family-owned and operated casual eatery just walking distance from the Inner Harbor and the famous National Aquarium. They boast they have the freshest seafood, pasta dishes, and happy hour in the neighborhood.

Must order items: Shrimp Salerno $19, Penne Amicci $16, Chicken Dolores $18

306 South High Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202

Aldo’s has been rated the best by The Baltimore Sun, The New York Times, and Esquire Magazine. At this restaurant patrons will find that the dining rooms are steeped in classical Italian tradition where they serve southern-influenced Italian cuisine.

Must try items: Rigatoni alla Vodka $26, Jumbo Lump Maryland Crab Cakes $38

410 High Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202

At Gia’s eclectic Scilian bistro everyone will feel like they are dining in Sicily. Surrounded by hand painted murals, diners can enjoy a little bit of Italy with fresh Italian dishes and great customer service.

Must try items: Italian Pot Roast $26, Casoncelli $20

Dalesios offers a unique dining experience for any occasion. With cuisine, seafood, and regional dishes from Northern Italy and an eclectic wine list to compliment their service.

Must try items: Prosciutto Alla Toscana $19, Vitello Piccata $25, Granchio Ancona $29

Rated the best bar by the Baltimore Sun and the best cocktails by the Baltimore Magazine, wine bar is an adequate name for this spot in Little Italy. This is a neighborhood bar where they specialize in wine and Italian cocktails.

Must try items: Danzante Pinot Grigio (glass $9/bottle $36), Mezzacorona Moscata (glass $9/bottle $34)

