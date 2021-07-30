Best comedy shows in Baltimore

Something that everyone enjoys is laughing and Baltimore has great comedy clubs and venues to do just that. Just grab some friends and pick a spot to laugh until your stomach hurts at some of the best comedy shows Baltimore has to offer.

Here are some of the best comedy shows to check out.

Baltimore Comedy Factory

As one of the most well-known comedy clubs in Baltimore that has been established for over 30 years, Baltimore Comedy Factory hosts A-list celebrities from Thursday to Sunday and now has a full menu of food and drink options for guests to enjoy. Upcoming performers to see are Sommore July 30 and August 1, and Bigg Jah on August 8.

Baltimore Theater

This is a great place to find live shows to see since the Baltimore Theater is a guide not a show or venue. Here people can find many live performances including musicals, concerts, and stand-up comedy shows all around the city. They recently announced that Rickey Smiley will be performing at Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric.

Big Timing Comedy

Big Timing Comedy is Baltimore’s comedy showcase and promotion group. They bring local and national stand-up comedy to local venues, events, and benefits. You can also always find shows that they put on all around Baltimore. An upcoming show they are hosting is Comedian Kandace Saunders at Snifters in Eastern Maryland.

Broken Diamond Comedy

They deliver comedy shows, showcases, and open mic in Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Virginia. They put on shows nightly and feature local artists from the DMV area. They host a recurring comedy night at State Fare in Catonsville that is happening next on August 3.

Sully’s Comedy Cellar

At Sully’s visitors can expect shows by top comedians from places like Comedy Central, HBO, The Jay Leno Show, and the Late Show with David Letterman. This upscale comedy club serves food and drinks and boasts about having the best comedy club menu in town. Upcoming performances include their Stress Free Thursdays Comedy Show that will be hosted by Stacey Carver featuring Sir Alex.

