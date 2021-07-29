Must-try happy hour spots in Baltimore

Everyone likes a night out on the town every now and then but that’s usually reserved for the weekend. That is why the wonderful after work tradition of grabbing a drink or a quick bite started.

Baltimore has a ton of places to go that have amazing deals going on all throughout the week. Here are some must-try happy hour spots that cover everything Baltimore has to offer.

Craft beer bar in Federal Hill with 20 rotating draft lines.

Daily Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

3 for $7 drafts

3 tacos for $6

6 wings for $5

Located in Hampden, this bar has over 40 wines by the glass and over 200 by the bottle.

Daily Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (all day on Mondays)

Happy Hour Specials:

$5 food and drink menu

This is the place for seafood that has new happy hour specials every weekday.

Happy Hour every weekday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

$5 select cocktails

$1 little neck clams

Voted best happy hour in Baltimore, Papi’s Taco is known for its 3-4-5 happy hour specials dubbed “Papi hour.”

Happy Hour weekdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

$3 drafts,

$4 signature margaritas, sangria, or tequila shots

$5 select anejo tequila shots

One of the most popular places in Baltimore for sushi.

Daily Happy Hour 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

Half-priced sushi and drinks

