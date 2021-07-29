Baltimore, MD

Must-try happy hour spots in Baltimore

Kaleah Mcilwain

Everyone likes a night out on the town every now and then but that’s usually reserved for the weekend. That is why the wonderful after work tradition of grabbing a drink or a quick bite started.

Baltimore has a ton of places to go that have amazing deals going on all throughout the week. Here are some must-try happy hour spots that cover everything Baltimore has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BETHU_0bBzHkpl00

Brewer’s Cask

Craft beer bar in Federal Hill with 20 rotating draft lines.

Daily Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

  • 3 for $7 drafts
  • 3 tacos for $6
  • 6 wings for $5

13.5% Wine Bar

Located in Hampden, this bar has over 40 wines by the glass and over 200 by the bottle.

Daily Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (all day on Mondays)

Happy Hour Specials:

  • $5 food and drink menu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovhLx_0bBzHkpl00

Lobo Fells Point

This is the place for seafood that has new happy hour specials every weekday.

Happy Hour every weekday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

  • $5 select cocktails
  • $1 little neck clams

Papi’s Taco Joint

Voted best happy hour in Baltimore, Papi’s Taco is known for its 3-4-5 happy hour specials dubbed “Papi hour.”

Happy Hour weekdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

  • $3 drafts,
  • $4 signature margaritas, sangria, or tequila shots
  • $5 select anejo tequila shots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOjyM_0bBzHkpl00

RA Sushi

One of the most popular places in Baltimore for sushi.

Daily Happy Hour 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour Specials:

  • Half-priced sushi and drinks

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b7eb841b1516e6a2d3588a73a5ef6f4d.blob

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living and reporting on the Baltimore area. Check out my website and find me on twitter @kaleahmcilwain!

Baltimore, MD
1814 followers
Loading

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore, MD

Top five theaters in Baltimore

The arts and culture scene in Baltimore is what makes it a great place to visit or live. Baltimore has plenty of theaters where you can see Broadway shows, concerts, comedy specials and more.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's best cocktail bars

After a long day at work or a busy week, unwinding with a great cocktail should be on everyone's list of things to do. Baltimore has some of the best cocktail bars around that have received critical and national praise. That is why we have put together the best cocktail bars to visit.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Must-see museums in Baltimore

From art, history, and culture to industry, technology and science, in Baltimore there is a museum for it all. While Baltimore may not be known for its museums it has them by the dozens and here are the must-see museums the city has to offer.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best companies to work for in Baltimore

This list of the best companies to work for in Baltimore is based off of Zippia’s hand-curated list that they put together based on data on salaries, companies financial health, and their employee diversity.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

10 things to do in Locust Point

Located at the southern end of the South Baltimore peninsula sits Locust Point, formerly an industry-heavy neighborhood that used to be home to many factory workers and immigrants.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best places for Italian food in Little Italy

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Baltimore there’s a charming neighborhood called Little Italy. It has the ambiance of the old country Italia where you can stroll through narrow streets and partake in the Italian language and take cultural classes.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best comedy shows in Baltimore

Something that everyone enjoys is laughing and Baltimore has great comedy clubs and venues to do just that. Just grab some friends and pick a spot to laugh until your stomach hurts at some of the best comedy shows Baltimore has to offer.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Best places to go crabbing in Baltimore

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple. There are plenty of great places to get them around the city but with the Summer crowds it could be a long wait. Just as much as locals enjoy going out for steamed crabs, many catch them fresh right in their own backyards.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

How to support Black-owned businesses in Baltimore

Small businesses are what keep Baltimore’s economic community thriving and Black-owned businesses are an essential part of that. According to figures from the US Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Maryland has over 580,000 small businesses, 200,000 of which are minority-owned. In Baltimore alone, 47% of small businesses are Black-owned.Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

Must-try sushi restaurants in Baltimore

Baltimore is known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, but the city has plenty more to offer. There is a wide selection of restaurants serving cuisine from all around the world.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Go-to places for live music in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of many things to do. One of those things is going to live music concerts. The city is home to many music lovers and has everything from big venues to small clubs playing everything from classical to rock music.Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top bars to visit in Fells Point

Baltimore may be smaller than its neighboring metropolitan cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York, but its nightlife scene is just as diverse. Known for being a multicultural city, Baltimore blends historical charm with modern nightlife. Whether you are after a low-key night out or looking to dance until the sun comes up, there is a little of everything here and knowing what the top bars to visit are is important.Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

7 free things to do in Baltimore

While many know Baltimore for its amazing crabs and nightlife scene, those things can be costly at times. What people may not know is that there are plenty of historical and cultural attractions for locals and visitors to do for free.Read full story
13 comments
Baltimore, MD

Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the Baltimore

As the most populated metro city in Maryland, Baltimore is known for many things like the harbor, National Aquarium, and its African American history museums. African American history and culture are deeply rooted in Baltimore from its Black Arts neighborhood to its authentic African restaurants. Baltimore has dozens of African restaurants with cuisine covering every part of the continent from Ethiopia to Kenya.Read full story
2 comments
Annapolis, MD

10 highest-ranking places to eat in Annapolis

While the restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, things have taken a turn for the better and businesses are opening up. With so many places to eat it can be hard to know where to start.Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Top five fun things to do in Baltimore

Many may have noticed the record heat temperatures we’ve been experiencing since the Summer started. However, that’s no reason to stay indoors and miss out on all the fun things to do, especially after the past year everyone has had.Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant Week

Baltimore’s Restaurant Week is back and this year there are new restaurants and some of the best deals. Screenshot from @thebaltimorefoodies Instagram.(Kaleah Mcilwain) Starting Friday, July 23, patrons will be able to visit around 100 of the best dining establishments in Maryland. There will be 10 days of dining deals with new restaurants all offering multi-course dining experiences at fixed prices ranging from $10-$45.Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

Maryland’s traffic relief plan could be in jeopardy

Marylanders on average spend 82 hours in traffic a year, making the list of America's worst bottlenecks. Traffic on the Beltway I-495(Katherine Frey/Getty Images) To address Maryland’s traffic congestion problems Governor Larry Hogan came up with the Traffic Relief Plan. However, the plan was sidelined last month by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB). The plan is now up for a second vote at the urging of Governor Larry Hogan.Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

A dog park where you can enjoy craft beer and coffee worry free is coming to Baltimore

As the saying goes, a dog is a man's best friend. They just happen to be the best friend you have to clean up after when they go to the bathroom. But ever wished you didn’t have to? Well look no further because at Bark Social, you don’t!Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy