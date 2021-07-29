Must-try happy hour spots in Baltimore

Everyone likes a night out on the town every now and then but that’s usually reserved for the weekend. That is why the wonderful after work tradition of grabbing a drink or a quick bite started.
Baltimore has a ton of places to go that have amazing deals going on all throughout the week. Here are some must-try happy hour spots that cover everything Baltimore has to offer.
Brewer’s Cask
Craft beer bar in Federal Hill with 20 rotating draft lines.
Daily Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Happy Hour Specials:
- 3 for $7 drafts
- 3 tacos for $6
- 6 wings for $5
13.5% Wine Bar
Located in Hampden, this bar has over 40 wines by the glass and over 200 by the bottle.
Daily Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (all day on Mondays)
Happy Hour Specials:
- $5 food and drink menu
Lobo Fells Point
This is the place for seafood that has new happy hour specials every weekday.
Happy Hour every weekday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Happy Hour Specials:
- $5 select cocktails
- $1 little neck clams
Papi’s Taco Joint
Voted best happy hour in Baltimore, Papi’s Taco is known for its 3-4-5 happy hour specials dubbed “Papi hour.”
Happy Hour weekdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Happy Hour Specials:
- $3 drafts,
- $4 signature margaritas, sangria, or tequila shots
- $5 select anejo tequila shots
RA Sushi
One of the most popular places in Baltimore for sushi.
Daily Happy Hour 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Happy Hour Specials:
- Half-priced sushi and drinks
This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.
Comments / 0