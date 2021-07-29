Best places to go crabbing in Baltimore

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple. There are plenty of great places to get them around the city but with the Summer crowds it could be a long wait. Just as much as locals enjoy going out for steamed crabs, many catch them fresh right in their own backyards.

Maryland is one of the most well-known places for catching crabs. Knowing the best places to go crabbing can help you beat the crowds and the prices.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Here are the best places to go crabbing near and around Baltimore.

Piers

Don’t have access to a crabbing boat? No problem. For these places all you need is the classic hand line and dip net method.

What all of these piers have in common is that they are great spots to avoid the pollution from the murky waters closer to the city that are highly populated by fishermen and crabbers. Some places are more popular than others so it is best to get there early to get a good spot.

Waterways

If you have a fishing boat or are renting one, the open water is best for crabbing. No hand line needed, on the open water you can use topless traps and trotlines.

From Baltimore there are plenty of great bodies of water to go crabbing from.

When it comes to crabbing on the open water it is best to set traps where there is an influx of saltwater instead of outflow of freshwater as crabs love saltwater. Some of these spots are a distance from Baltimore but worth the drive to catch bushels of crabs in hours.

