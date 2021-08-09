Baltimore is known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, but the city has plenty more to offer. There is a wide selection of restaurants serving cuisine from all around the world.
Whether you’re craving Indian, Greek, or Japanese, there are many must-try restaurants in Baltimore and it may come as a surprise that among those must-try places are sushi restaurants.
There are plenty of must-try sushi restaurants in Baltimore and we’ve put together a list of them for you.
Kona Grill $$
Location: 1 E. Pratt St. Bldg #103
What to try on the menu: Bama or the Peppered Tuna Tataki specialty rolls.
Kiki Sushi $$
Location: 1017 Light St.
What to try on the menu: Signature Maryland Japanese burrito and a Kobe Roll.
Azumi $$$
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, 725 Aliceanna St.
What to try on the menu: Dynamite Hand Roll and the Flaming King Crab Roll.
Chiyo Sushi $$
Location: 1619 Sulgrave Ave.
What to try on the menu: Not Easy Roll and the Champion Roll.
Yama Sushi Bar $$
Location: 1030 W. 41 Street Suite F1 (In the New Giant Shopping Center, next to Rite Aid)
What to try on the menu: New Yama specialty roll or the Red Devil roll if you’re looking for something spicy.
Katana $$
Location: 845 S. Montford Ave.
What to try on the menu: Try the chef’s special rolls American Dream or Bang Bang Fatty Toro.
Naked Grill Sushi and Yakitora $$
Location: 2748 Lighthouse Point East
What to try on the menu: Cinderella Roll or the Black Eye Suzy Roll.
Ra Sushi Bar Restaurant $$
Location: 1390 Lancaster St.
What to try on the menu: Lobster Filet Mignon Roll or the Viva Las Vegas Roll
Nanami Cafe $$
Location: 907 S. Ann St.
What to try on the menu: Chef’s sushi and sashimi boat or the Spicy Roll combination.
Brothers Sushi $$
Location: 1035 S. Charles St.
What to try on the menu: Federal Hill Roll or the Kiss of Fire special roll.
