Baltimore is known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, but the city has plenty more to offer. There is a wide selection of restaurants serving cuisine from all around the world.

Whether you’re craving Indian, Greek, or Japanese, there are many must-try restaurants in Baltimore and it may come as a surprise that among those must-try places are sushi restaurants.

There are plenty of must-try sushi restaurants in Baltimore and we’ve put together a list of them for you.

Location: 1 E. Pratt St. Bldg #103

What to try on the menu : Bama or the Peppered Tuna Tataki specialty rolls.

Location: 1017 Light St.

What to try on the menu : Signature Maryland Japanese burrito and a Kobe Roll.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, 725 Aliceanna St.

What to try on the menu : Dynamite Hand Roll and the Flaming King Crab Roll.

Location: 1619 Sulgrave Ave.

What to try on the menu : Not Easy Roll and the Champion Roll.

Location: 1030 W. 41 Street Suite F1 (In the New Giant Shopping Center, next to Rite Aid)

What to try on the menu : New Yama specialty roll or the Red Devil roll if you’re looking for something spicy.

Location: 845 S. Montford Ave.

What to try on the menu : Try the chef’s special rolls American Dream or Bang Bang Fatty Toro.

Location: 2748 Lighthouse Point East

What to try on the menu : Cinderella Roll or the Black Eye Suzy Roll.

Location: 1390 Lancaster St.

What to try on the menu : Lobster Filet Mignon Roll or the Viva Las Vegas Roll

Location: 907 S. Ann St.

What to try on the menu : Chef’s sushi and sashimi boat or the Spicy Roll combination.

Location: 1035 S. Charles St.

What to try on the menu : Federal Hill Roll or the Kiss of Fire special roll.

