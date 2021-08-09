Go-to places for live music in Baltimore

Baltimore is a city full of many things to do. One of those things is going to live music concerts. The city is home to many music lovers and has everything from big venues to small clubs playing everything from classical to rock music.

MECU Pavilion venue. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Here are some of the best places to see a show.

Royal Farms Arena

This is the place to see A-list performers in Baltimore like Guns N’ Roses, Ashanti, and Kat Williams. The arena seats 14,000 guests and will be reopening August 23 with a lineup of shows for the Fall.

The Lyric

For a full range of options like dance, comedy, music, and more, the Lyric is the place. With over 2,000 seats, guests can enjoy the architecture and views of the stage from any seat.

Baltimore Soundstage

With standing room for 1,000 guests and a seating section, Baltimore Soundstage is the place for smaller shows by local artists. Guests can see rock, metal, hip hop, and jazz all in one place at this Inner Harbor venue.

Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

(Marvin Joseph/Getty Images)

This venue is home to the Grammy award-winning Baltimore Symphony Orchestra that performs over 100 concerts annually. If classical music is what you are looking for, this is the place to visit.

The 8x10

True music lovers will enjoy this venue’s intimate community vibe. It will be reopening for shows on July 30. As one of Baltimore’s rock venues, guests can expect solo performances on acoustic guitars and free shows.

Bertha’s

Located in historic Fells Point, Bertha’s is a restaurant that puts on jazz and blues concerts. Customers can enjoy their popular mussels and see a live show.

MECU Pavilion

You can sit on the lawn or grab a seat at one of Baltimore’s summertime traditions for locals. Here guests can see headlining artists such as Rod Wave and Alicia Keys bot the upcoming performances in October and August, respectively.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.