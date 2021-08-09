Baltimore, MD

Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the Baltimore

Kaleah Mcilwain

As the most populated metro city in Maryland, Baltimore is known for many things like the harbor, National Aquarium, and its African American history museums.

African American history and culture are deeply rooted in Baltimore from its Black Arts neighborhood to its authentic African restaurants. Baltimore has dozens of African restaurants with cuisine covering every part of the continent from Ethiopia to Kenya.

(Miya Lounge)

Here are five authentic African restaurants in Baltimore that are must trys:

1. Tabor Ethiopian Cuisine

14804 Build America Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

If you are looking for Ethiopian cuisine then Tabor Ethiopian Cuisine is the place for you. They use fresh ingredients to bring customers their take on authentic traditional Ethiopian dishes. Their menu offers Tabor tibs which is a beef stew often referred to as siga tibs and Doro Wat which is a spiced Ethiopian chicken, one of Ethiopia’s most popular dishes.

Must try items: tabor tibs and doro wat

2. Ksb African Cuisine

8902 B Harford Rd., Parkville, Md. 21234

Ksb African Cuisine is a Ghanian and Jamican restaurant that combines African and Carribean cuisine. It is a small family-operated business that specializes in jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtails, and the Ghana staple dish jollof rice. They also offer American dishes like macaroni and cheese and buffalo wings.

Must try items: jerk chicken and the Ghana staple dish jollof rice

3. Suya Spot

10309 Grand Central Avenue, Suite 104, Owings Mills, Md. 21117

Suya Spot is a Nigerian restaurant in Owing Mills that values customer service and experience. That is why they have made their restaurant a go-to place to not only eat but to socialize and make connections too. Visit them for their happy hour Wednesdays where they offer specials on their dishes.

Must order items: authentic suya and meat pie

4. Serengeti Lounge

6210 Geirgia Ave., NW, Washington D.C., DC 20011

Serengeti Lounge is a Kenyan owned and operated restaurant in Washington D.C. They specialize in traditional Kenyan dishes and this fun lounge has happy hour everyday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and even has disco nights on Fridays and Saturdays with a local DJ.

Must order items: goat choma served with ugali

5. Miya Lounge

4715A Sellman Rd., Beltsville, Md. 20705

Miya Lounge is a family-owned bar and lounge that serves a mixture of Cameroonian and Nigerian cuisine and hosts events. They host sip and paints, African poetry nights, and comedy shows. Customers can expect to experience art and music as well as experience carefully prepared indigenous dishes.

Must order items: fufu and achu

