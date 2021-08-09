10 highest-ranking places to eat in Annapolis

While the restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, things have taken a turn for the better and businesses are opening up. With so many places to eat it can be hard to know where to start.

That’s why we are bringing you the 10 highest ranking restaurants in Annapolis to help make that decision a little easier.

1. Boatyard Bar and Grill

(Boatyard Bar and Grille)

Boatyard Bar and Grill was The Baltimore Sun’s 2019 winner for best crab cakes and ranked No. 2 for best bars in the United States.

What to order: World’s best crab cake dinner and a positively fourth street cocktail.

2. Cantler’s Riverside Inn

(Cantler's Riverside Inn Facebook)

With an atmosphere reminiscent of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Heritage, Cantler’s Riverside Inn is a state icon that has been serving fresh seafood for four decades.

What to order: Hard shell crabs if available or the crab stuffed rockfish--all caught local and served fresh.

3. Osteria 177

(Osteria 177 Facebook)

Authentic Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Annapolis, Osteria 177 boasts to be a fine dining experience unlike any other.

What to order: Cheesesteak Osteria made with prime beef rib eye and gypsy chicken panino.

4. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

(Ruth's Christ Steak House)

In the quaint, puiet neighborhood of Eastport Annapolis, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is described as a place of casual elegance making it the perfect place for a romantic dinner, a business luncheon or a private party.

What to order: Prix fixe meal featuring lobster bisque, surf and turf, and bread pudding.

5. El Toro Bravo

(El Toro Bravo)

El Toro Bravo is an authentic Mexican restaurant serving homemade family Mexican dishes at great prices.

What to order: Chimichanga or the El Toro dinner.

6. The Melting Pot

(Melting Pot Facebook)

The Melting Pot offers an interactive dining experience where customers can try several fondue cooking styles.

What to order: The complete experience dinner for two, a four-course meal where you choose a cheese fondue, salad, entrée and chocolate fondue.

7. Severn Inn

Severn's beef tenderloin medallions. (Severn Facebook)

With panoramic views of Annapolis, Severn Inn offers a variety of creative dishes in a fun, friendly, and casual atmosphere.

What to order: Beef tenderloin medallions or the fried confit chicken thighs.

8. Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen

(Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen Facebook)

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen has been voted best of Annapolis nine years running for its authentic Tuscan Italian cuisine and exquisite outdoor dining experience.

What to order: Penne vodka carpaccio style paired with the tuscan dirty cocktail.

9. Davis’ Pub

(Davis' Pub Facebook)

A true neighborhood spot with good food and affordable prices Davis’ Pub sticks to the classics everyone knows and loves.

What to order: Davis chili or the crab cake sandwich.

10. Iron Rooster Annapolis

(Iron Rooster Annapolis Facebook)

Iron Rooster’s offers a new twist on traditional comfort food whether someone is looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

What to order: Chorizo mac and cheese bites or the southern parmesan hoagie.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.