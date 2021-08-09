Many may have noticed the record heat temperatures we’ve been experiencing since the Summer started. However, that’s no reason to stay indoors and miss out on all the fun things to do, especially after the past year everyone has had.

There’s a way to get out of the house and still beat the heat in Baltimore with all the fun things to do around the city.

That is why I am bringing you the top five fun things to do in Baltimore that you can enjoy with your friends and family.

(Top Golf)

Top Golf has taken the nation by storm, quickly growing in popularity in all 50 states and it is coming to Baltimore. If you thought you liked mini golfing, you will love Top Golf. Not good at golfing? No problem, it's all about having fun. Top Golf Baltimore will offer over 200 HDTVs and full service restaurants and bars.

Address: 1401 Warner Street, Baltimore, Md. 21230

(Sky Zone)

You can bounce your way into the weekend at one of Sky Zone Trampoline Park's many locations. There’s lots to explore with their ninja warrior course and parkour box. Prepare to show off your skills and work up a sweat at this family friendly outing that the kids will love.

Address: 8645 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore, Md. 21237

(Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Getty Images)

If you consider yourself to be someone who loves a good riddle and can always crack the code, then an escape room is for you! Breakout offers not only in-person but also virtual experiences for their Submarine Survival and Runaway Train escape rooms.

Address: 8661 Robert Fulton Drive, Columbia, Md. 21046

(On Target Battlezone)

The first nerf gun arena in the DMV area is officially open just in time for the Summer. Equipped with glasses and nerf guns blasters you can assemble your army at On Target Battlezone. Be sure to book a reservation and practice your aim.

Address: 2900 Hamilton Ave. Baltimore, Md. 21214

(Shadowland Adventures)

Does searching a multi-level darkened arena with an eerie mist filling the air sound appealing to you? Then laser tag is the activity for you. Shadowland Laser Adventures is the top destination for families and organizations in Baltimore with more than just laser tag but glow golfing too.

Address: 9179 Red Branch Rd., Columbia, Md. 21045; 624 Quince Orchard Rd., Gaithersburg, Md. 20878

