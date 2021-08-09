The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant Week

Baltimore’s Restaurant Week is back and this year there are new restaurants and some of the best deals.

Starting Friday, July 23, patrons will be able to visit around 100 of the best dining establishments in Maryland. There will be 10 days of dining deals with new restaurants all offering multi-course dining experiences at fixed prices ranging from $10-$45.

To make it easier and safer for customers to partake in Baltimore’s summer restaurant week this year, deals will be available for dine-in, outdoor, carryout, and delivery service. Those participating in Baltimore Restaurant Week just need to visit a participating restaurant in-person or online, and order off of their Restaurant Week menu.

This annual promotion of Maryland’s restaurant scene encourages the discovery of new restaurants or repeat visits to customer favorites across the city by offering discounts.

New restaurants in the line-up this year include:

A seafood house that is relatively new to the Mount Vernon area at 520 Park Ave whose signature items are Fish and Chips, Baltimore Bomber, and Salmon Bowl.

A new plant-based restaurant at 414 Light St. that just opened and is offering a three-course dinner for $45 that includes Crab Cake and New York Cheesecake.

A cantina serving cuban-inspired cuisine like Birria Tacos, Sweet Plantains and a Cubano at 1325 Key Highway.

Customers can compare menus and book tables through OpenTable . The site will be updated continuously throughout the promotion as restaurants join or update their menus.

Online reviews and food blogs of diners’ experience and menu favorites are common and can be found on OpenTable.

This year’s restaurant week is partnered with Old Bay and the goal is to safely drive people to restaurants that would benefit from having the extra foot traffic after the difficult year all restaurants have experienced.

A part of Baltimore Restaurant Week’s partnership with Old Bay is that customers can participate in a game to win a grand prize. The game involves solving clues not just at restaurants but also Baltimore icons and more.

For all the restaurants participating Baltimore Restaurant Week instagram will continue to be updated and you can check out #Baltrw .

