NAACP developing a taskforce to restore Security Square Mall and address numerous code violations

The Randallstown NAACP is starting a task force to revitalize Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Baltimore County, Maryland. The task force will see to it that the mall is restored to give residents the shopping experience they once enjoyed.

“Baltimore County residents in every neighborhood deserve vibrant communities with a high quality of life and a robust local economy,” said Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski.

The task force will identify the barriers that have prevented the mall from being revitalized and offer input on how to enhance it for future economic growth.

The mall started to decline in the early 2000s when JCPenneys, Bennigans and IHOP closed. Now the mall is plagued by numerous code violations due to trash, potholes, illegally parked cars and track trailers.

Some stores in the mall have been closed for 20 years and are now an eyesore.

“When a mall goes dark, a community loses more than just a place to shop and grab a slice of pizza at the food court. In many neighborhoods, the mall is an economic engine, hiring hundreds, if not thousands, of workers and providing a significant amount of dollars to the local tax base,” said the NAACP in a news release .

Security Square Mall opened in 1972 and was a staple of the community. Since 2000 the mall has lost many of the stores that shoppers frequented. Members of the community now say it is a “shell of itself” and that problems and safety keep it from being a destination.

The mall features more than 100 stores and restaurants with mainstays Bayit Furniture, Burlington, and Macy's still standing.

The Randallstown NAACP feels the mall is prime real estate and a hub for the community. The task force brings together members of the community from Baltimore County, District 44B and District 10, and Randallstown NAACP.

