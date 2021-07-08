Have Marylanders not returned to work since the state reopened due to unemployment benefits?

When the world shut down at the start of the pandemic the unemployment rate shot up as hundreds of thousands of people were out of work. But as vaccination rates increase and restrictions are lifted, people have been expected to return to work.

Due to Maryland’s vaccination rates outpacing the nation, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland would no longer participate in enhanced federal unemployment programs. Maryland continues to outpace the nation with over 75% of Maryland residents vaccinated.

Unemployed workers did not agree with Governor Hogan’s decision and filed two lawsuits challenging his decision just before it was supposed to take effect on July 4, successfully keeping it in place until further review.

Gail Willis of Baltimore City, in front, rallied with others outside the Department of Labor office on North Calvert Street on July 6, 2021. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun)

This Friday, July 9, lawyers from both sides will go to court to determine whether Governor Hogan should be required to keep the state in enhanced federal unemployment programs.

Governor Hogan believes the enhanced benefits are preventing people from returning to work.

“Thousands of businesses have no ability to get people back to work. We’ve got more jobs available than ever before in the history of the state. People that really need the help are still going to get unemployment benefits. It’s the extended bonus $300 that’s keeping people home,” Hogan told The Baltimore Sun .

However Maryland's unemployment rate has steadily decreased in 2021.

Unemployed workers argue that while the economy has been recovering, it has not done so equally for everyone. Lawyers on their side are arguing how certain industries have not returned to pre-pandemic levels such as hospitality.

The hospitality industry was one of the most affected industries by the pandemic and had its worst downturn in two decades .

Cities in Maryland that rely on tourism such as Ocean City are expecting there to be lots of demand this Summer, but are experiencing a labor shortage . Experts are saying there is a lack of foreign workers and domestic workers are reluctant to take on seasonal jobs.

Since Saturday, July 3, Governor Hogan has been under court order to keep participating in enhanced federal unemployment benefits for ten additional days while the lawsuit goes to court.

Enhanced federal unemployment programs are supposed to be in effect until early September. If the court rules in favor of Governor Hogan, the enhanced federal unemployment benefits would end for Maryland residents on July 14.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.