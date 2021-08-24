Ale Asylum Brewery in Madison Wisconsin Listed For Sale

Beer Pouring From A Tap Photo by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

Local brewery Ale Asylum has been listed for sale, and will officially be closing its doors in late October. The closure will include both the brewery and the restaurant, and most of the beer brewing equipment will be auctioned off starting October 6 at 11:00 a.m EST.

Ale Asylum originally opened their doors in 2012, and have since grown to become the largest craft brewery in Madison. It was one of the pioneer breweries in the area and became a regional player producing beers such as the American Pale Ale Hopalicious.

Regarding the sale, while speaking with the Wisconsin State Journal, the co-founder of Ale Asylum Otto Dilba stated “The right entity could come in and use it as more of a turn-key operation because obviously, we have a full-scale production facility that has been cranking out beers at this location since the fall of 2012,”

American craft beer has experienced a serious renaissance over the past 30 years starting with the likes of Sam Adams, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Since then, the industry has created a foothold in almost every major city across the United States and some larger breweries have expanded their reach abroad.

The ongoing pandemic and shifting demand for craft beer have been driving forces that have led to closures across many parts of the country. Unfortunately, it's likely that this isn't the last regional brewery we will see closed in the coming months and years.

