Ale Asylum Brewery in Madison Wisconsin Listed For Sale

JustRonnie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBfb2_0bb7gkWT00
Beer Pouring From A TapPhoto by BENCE BOROS on Unsplash

Local brewery Ale Asylum has been listed for sale, and will officially be closing its doors in late October. The closure will include both the brewery and the restaurant, and most of the beer brewing equipment will be auctioned off starting October 6 at 11:00 a.m EST.

Ale Asylum originally opened their doors in 2012, and have since grown to become the largest craft brewery in Madison. It was one of the pioneer breweries in the area and became a regional player producing beers such as the American Pale Ale Hopalicious.

Regarding the sale, while speaking with the Wisconsin State Journal, the co-founder of Ale Asylum Otto Dilba stated “The right entity could come in and use it as more of a turn-key operation because obviously, we have a full-scale production facility that has been cranking out beers at this location since the fall of 2012,”

American craft beer has experienced a serious renaissance over the past 30 years starting with the likes of Sam Adams, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Since then, the industry has created a foothold in almost every major city across the United States and some larger breweries have expanded their reach abroad.

The ongoing pandemic and shifting demand for craft beer have been driving forces that have led to closures across many parts of the country. Unfortunately, it's likely that this isn't the last regional brewery we will see closed in the coming months and years.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5b2c4bac5d418962c572b903d3e7df46.blob

I am on a mission to bring the worlds of cannabis, mycology, and psychedelics out of the darkness and into the light. I write about burgeoning stories within those industries including new legislation, market variance, and consumer insights. I hope that by seeing these often overlooked industries from the inside out, people can come to appreciate all of the hope that they have to offer us.

Mountain Top, PA
18 followers
Loading

More from JustRonnie

The Pocono Mountains Offer Amazing Fall Attractions

Fall Foliage Is A Main Attraction In The Pocono MountainsPhoto by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash. If you live near Northeast PA, have never been to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, you are missing a truly spectacular experience. The Pocono Mountains offer a variety of different attractions for a family or couple looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life for a weekend.Read full story

Over 70% Of New Jersey Municipalities Ban Recreational Cannabis Businesses

Cannabis Plant LeafPhoto by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash. New Jersey became one of the newest additions to the legal cannabis market, and state legislators have approved a legal framework for the sale of legal cannabis in the state. However, as of August 24th, 2021, over 70% of local municipalities had created local ordinances banning legal cannabis businesses from setting up shops in those areas.Read full story
1 comments

Craft Breweries in PA Are Heading Toward A Make Or Break Moment

Brewery Fermentation TanksPhoto by Daniel Vogel on Unsplash. Craft beer has been on an upswing for going on 35 years now. Since the moment Sam Adams took out his grandfather's recipe and began brewing Boston Lager. Each year interest in craft beer grew, and with it, the market share for craft beer breweries did as well. With the constant upswing in demand, many breweries have opted to take on substantial amounts of debt to fund major expansions. This is fine in times of plenty, but the pandemic has brought lean times at the worst moment for many breweries.Read full story
California State

Steep Drop Of Cannabis Prices Has California Growers In a Pinch

Cannabis Grow OperationPhoto by Richard T on Unsplash. California is seen by many as the mecca of American legal marijuana. After being one of the first states the make the substance illegal, they have become a forerunner for how to effectively implement a legal marijuana framework. Califonia passed its Adult Use of Marijuana Act on November 8, 2016. Since then, the state has experienced a rapid expansion in both the number of growers and the number of consumers within the state.Read full story
State College, PA

Lee Corso Will Return To College Gameday For 2021 Season

Beaver Stadium, State College PAPhoto by Andrew Gearhart on Unsplash. Lee Corso will be returning to the set of College Gameday to the delight of college football fans everywhere. Corso, who has been a long-standing member of the Gameday crew is a staple part of the college football experience for many fans. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Corso, who is currently 86 years old, participated in Gameday remotely during the 2020 season.Read full story
1 comments

Tropical Storm Henri Brings Flooding To Northeast Pennsylvania

Water Over Running Its BanksPhoto by Nazrin B-va on Unsplash. Tropical storm Henri brought substantial flooding to areas of Northeast Pennsylvania overnight and into this afternoon. The tropical storm made landfall in the Northeast and has brought havoc to much of the New England area. Locally, Scranton saw cars submerged overnight, with waters reaching the hoods of cars parked on Phelps Street. A hospital in Scranton had flooding which reached the lobby and left almost a foot of water sitting idle there. The hospital stated that patient care was in no way impacted.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy